Medical material to Ukraine: Cgcom will coordinate the shipment

Tomás Cobo, president of Cgcom.

The General Council of Physicians (Cgcom)in collaboration with the Supreme Chamber of Physicians and Dentists of Poland will promote and channel the shipment of health material and supplies to the health centers most affected in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, as announced by the organization that he chairs Thomas Cobo.

“Since the Cgcom, information has been sent to all the medical colleges in Spain in reference to the Polish foundation ‘Doctors for Doctors’created by the medical council of that country, with the aim of organizing purchases on transport and logistics of medical supplies that is most needed in hospitals and aid stations in the most affected regions of Ukraine,” the Council said in a statement.

In this sense, he added that this foundation “is in permanent contact with the Ukrainian medical profession in order to provide the most necessary and effective help at all times.”

These supplies are currently being delivered in Lvov hospitals, from where they are distributed to other parts of the country: Bandage material (bandages, sterile kits, cotton, band-aids, elastic bandages); antiseptics- chlorhexidine, alcohol, iodine, Betadine; analgesics, anti-inflammatories and solutions; syringes; antibiotics; products for infusion therapy and blood substitutes; drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, antihypertensives; antiviral drugs and drugs and antispasmodic drugs, are the materials that Ukrainian doctors andThey are asking the rest of our colleagues in Europe nowadays.

Support to Ukraine of Spanish Medicine

In parallel, the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians has joined the World Medical Association (WMA) and the Standing Committee of European Physicians (CPME) “in his deep concern about the conflict in Ukraine initiated by the Russian Federation and strongly stressed that the international principle of medical neutrality and human rights must be respected”.

Tomás Cobo, president of Cgcom, has stated that he shares the message launched by the WMA and emphasizes that it must be fully guaranteed that health professionals can carry out their work and save lives in safe environments because, under no circumstances, medical facilities must be between military targets. “The Cgcom strongly condemns this conflict and shows its deep solidarity with the Ukrainian medical profession.”