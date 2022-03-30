Medical negligence in Cartagena: DADIS investigates the case of a deceased patient in a Cartagena clinic | Cartagena

The District Administrative Department of Health, DADIS, responded immediately to complaints from users who denounce delays in the emergency services of some clinics in the city and negligence in care by relatives of a young man who died while being treated at the La Ermita clinic.

The DADIS initiated the respective investigation, regarding the case of the patient who died at the La Ermita clinicbased on the report generated by the CRUE on the matter the process continues its course in order to determine if there was medical negligence and establish the sanctions that may apply.

Regarding the complaints about delays in care by the emergency service in clinics such as Salud Total and Blas de Lezoonce he was aware, the director (e) of DADIS, Carmen Llamas gave order to the operational directors of Surveillance and Control and Provision of Services to review each case promptly, so the teams traveled to the respective clinics.

On March 9, DADIS issued a circular addressed to the Health Service Provider Institutions and Independent Health Service Providersin which the obligatory guidelines are established for the humanized attention and with quality of the users of the services of the different Institutions.

The director (e) calls on these entities that provide health services to provide a service with quality and opportunityguarantee the sufficient human resource that is required in each of the services offered, while reminding users to use the following institutional emails to post their complaints, atencionalciudadano@cartagena.gov.co and paudadis@cartagena.gov. co.

Carmen Llamas also assured that the respective investigation will be carried out in both cases to determine if there were failures in the care and carry out due process.

emergency tour

During the tour carried out by the DADIS team through the different emergency services, it was possible to show that a large number of emergency patients present triage 4 and 5. In the emergency department of the Blas de Lezo clinic, for example, 22% (1,134) of the patients seen between March 1 and 23 were triage 4 and 5.

The director (e), Carmen Llamas invited the IPS to generate opportunities in attention in terms of appointments with specialists and diagnostic images to prevent patients who require these services from reaching the emergency room, For this reason, DADIS will strictly monitor the IPS to verify the timeliness in assigning appointments to their users.

He also asked the people of Cartagena to make good use of the emergency rooms, to which you should go only if you have a condition that requires urgent medical attention, in order to avoid congestion.