Medical-psychological front against pseudotherapies

Meeting of the presidents of the WTO, CGP and FAPyMPE.

Doctors and psychologists have formed a joint front to try to combat the proliferation of pseudotherapies by people without an academic degree in the health field. The two professions have laid the foundations for a workgroup shared that it will be in charge of “addressing the issues related to mental health that most concern the population”, including intrusiveness in the sector.

The new body will have representation from the Collegiate Medical Organizationthe General Council of Psychology and the Federation of Associations of Physicians and Psychotherapists Psychotherapists. The presidents of the three institutions already met in June in a first meeting by way of making contact, in which the foundations were laid on their joint plans for three-way action.

The coordinator of the Psychotherapy Division of the General Council of Psychology, Manuel Berdullasexplained to Medical Writing that one of the fundamental axes of the working group will be “addressing the problem of the practice of exercising these benefits by people who do not have basic degrees”. An intrusion that affects from the diagnosis phase of problems and disorders, to the intervention and follow-up of patients.



Mental Health Strategy Review

Berdullas has warned that the purpose of the group is not to put together a draft for a regulation on the matter, but that they will be in charge of “analyzing the aspects” of the new one Mental Health Strategy and future laws in this field that “need revision” to adapt them to the needs of both the population and the system in the work of care.

“The lack of clear regulation in the field of psychotherapy favors the optimal terrain for the proliferation of pseudo-psychotherapists and, with this joint work, we want to prevent these intrusive practices from taking over and creating confusion to those in need of therapeutic care”, he pointed out.

Guaranteeing this measure involves, in part, bringing the National Health System (SNS) closer to the ratios of professionals in the European Union, which has an average of 18 psychologists and 18 psychiatrists for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 6 and 11 respectively in Spain. For Berdullas, it is an “integral aspect” that must be considered, however it does not represent one of the main focuses of the working group.

“The concern of this group is oriented, specifically, to define and propose an adequate regulation of the exercise and the training of psychologists and psychotherapists”, stated the spokesman.

Beyond the working group, from the group of psychologists they have also lacked by the Ministry of Health a greater “coherence and impulse” at the national level of measures to incorporate professionals of their discipline to the Primary Care. “This is where you can early detection of any disorder related to mental health, without forgetting other community, social and educational care spaces”, he pointed out.



Mental health in companies

For its part, from the Collegiate Medical Organization have pointed out that one of the main focuses of this first meeting is to lay the foundations for an initiative for the “business awareness” in the field of mental health with the aim of improving assistance to its workers.

“Now a process is opening in which companies must be accredited to meet a series of very specific objectives or items, such as the identification of mental health problems, in collaboration with the Council of Psychologists”, the president of the General Council of Medical Associations, has pointed out to this newspaper, Thomas Cob.