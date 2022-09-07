Medical rejection of the price limit on basic foods

Rosa Urbano, Guadalupe Blay and Rafael Ortí.

The increase in the cost of healthy foods that make up balanced diets and guarantee good health is of concern to Spanish doctors. On the one hand, they see in it a substitution risk for other cheaper and less nutritious foods, causing a increase in diseases. While, on the other hand, they consider that the risk occurs exclusively in vulnerable groups (children and the elderly) and rule out that it is “suitable” to implant generally price caps to staple foods.

Both from Family Medicine and from Preventive Medicine and Public Health brand the proposal of the Second Vice President of the Government of Spain, Yolanda Díaz, of a “political” measure and far from what is really needed by vulnerable patients who are forced to reduce their spending on food.

“Faced with the income deficit and the rise in prices, there will be people who can counteract it and others who cannot. The elderly are the most vulnerable and those of greatest concern. The effort, more than to control the economic market, must be put into strengthen malnutrition surveillance programs in the community and that happens by promoting Primary Care”, says Rafael Ortí, president of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Management (Sempspgs).

For this reason, Ortí considers that the Government must move away from electoral measures and if a person needs food, they must guarantee it with a vital minimum and with access to nutrition services. “For example, in the field of Primary, the Family doctor must assess aspects that are often not taken into account,” he claims.

This rejection is also shared by the president of the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (Sespas), Rosa Urbano Garrido: “Everything that contributes to promoting access to healthy food is positive, but price regulation is complex. because may have indirect effects on markets and treats all families equally. It would be necessary to see if it is more reasonable to apply support policies to the most vulnerable families, guaranteeing a minimum income or applying transfers. It is not so much to act on prices, but on the purchasing power of vulnerable people. It’s about focusing.”

Regarding the first level of care, Guadalupe Blay, coordinator of the Endocrinology and Nutrition working group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), does not see a solution in price caps either: “It would be more correct that lower VAT on certain products because eating meat or fish for many people is prohibitive. If there is a commitment from the industry to control prices and maintain quality, it would not be bad, but the ideal is that there are social aids let them be enough.”

Health consequences of rising food prices

From Primary Care they consider that the problem is “big” and will “go further” based on economic projections. “This situation generates a lot of obesity because the healthiest foods are the most expensive. While in the elderly and vulnerable it translates into dehydration or malnutrition and there exacerbate chronic diseases or those that did not have appear ”, explains the specialist.

In that sense, the doctor acknowledges that the elderly are now looking a lot at what to buy and calls for the development of an “important” help plan. In addition, he considers that Physicians should also be more attentive to nutritional health of the patient and see why it is impaired. “In these cases we should create assistance networks with social workers. This is going to go further and it is very worrying”, claims Blay.



Where should the Government increase aid?

Specialists consider that the measures to be taken should focus on other aspects and, as Ortí defines, the solution lies in “focusing on business as usual”: “You have to strengthen primary care and provide adequate resources and specialized training to address these aspects that we sometimes neglect, such as community intervention with exercise prescription or nutrition review”.

For the specialist there must be a political responsibility to hire enough doctors and start surveillance programs of the nutritional status of the population, at least for vulnerable groups (children and the elderly). “Let’s start taking serious Public Health and Preventive Medicine measures that really have an impact on the population. This is the difficult part, but it is what is needed”.

Some measures that pass in the first place by know the actual nutritional status of the Spanish population. Something that for Ortí can be carried out in a scientific and generalized way from a university center or a public health center “if we had it”. While, at the individual level, the specialist remembers that each doctor has the obligation to know his quota of patients and assess their nutritional status. “If malnutrition was detected due to economic savings, action would have to be taken there, but making news to gain image is very easy and investing with a program to improve nutrition is more difficult,” claims the president of the Sempspgs

.