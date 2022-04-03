Medical research under the magnifying glass

The achievements of modern medicine are enormous, but the results of medical research must be taken with caution.

John Ioannidis, Head of the Prevention Research Center at Stanford University, one of the most prestigious medical schools in the world, is dedicated to questioning the results of some of the most cited scientific studies (known as the “Golden Standard”) that have misinformed the practice of modern medicine for decades. His article, laying bare those studies, has been the most visited in the history of the “Public Library of Science,” with more than 3 million readers in 2020, 15 years after its publication (1).

Among his revelations are the following:

*The results of medical research showing that a certain drug or procedure works to correct a certain problem (“positive” finding) are published immediately. In contrast, results that cannot prove their effectiveness (“negative” finding) take years to publish, if they ever become known.

*The studies that show the most striking results are the most cited and those that have had the greatest influence on the practice of doctors.

*34 of the 45 most famous studies, on different topics, were re-examined and it was found that in 14 of them (41%) the results were wrong or outright exaggerations.

*There is pressure on researchers to find the results that are most likely to receive funding and produce the best economic results.

*The bases of many studies are flimsy and their conclusions do not stand up to strict analysis. For example: vitamin D for the control of osteoporosis; the use of estrogens to prevent Alzheimer’s in older women; hormone replacement in menopause; vitamin E or aspirin for the prevention of cardiovascular disease; prostate antigen as a lifesaver; statins for people without a cardiovascular history.

In the same way as the great medical and pharmaceutical powers, “the establishment or the system”, sponsor treatments of dubious utility that are widely advertised in renowned journals, they invalidate others that, having demonstrated their benefit in clinical trials with thousands of patients, fail to pass insurmountable barriers. It is an invisible power that at every step of the process has the potential to distort the results, control peer review and select the final conclusion of an investigation. Which, ultimately, determines the rejection of publication in those scientific journals that are supposed to guide the clinical management of so many ailments.

It is the fundamental duty and right of people to seek second opinions from suitable, well-informed professionals, without ties to the system, and to question myths and “supposed truths”. Bottom line: don’t swallow whole

(1) Ioannidis, J. Why most published research findings are false? PLoS Med, August 2(8) and 124, 2005