Medical Science Festival 2022 Bologna, the kermesse on medical-scientific culture is underway

Bologna, 10 May 2022 – Fromlla robotics in surgeryatartificial intelligence in diagnostics to the interventions of rewriting the genome, to precision medicine, but also the cognitive decline in the elderly, the educational interventions useful to guide patients on health decisions up to the mental health problems that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to light . It’s still current medical-scientific strategies against diabetes and the new frontiers of pediatric cardiac surgery, as well as less specific and more suitable issues for the general public, such as the meaning of dreams in medicine and the role of climate change in child health.

These are some of the topics that will be addressed in the course of the octave edition of Medical Science Festival (video)designed by Fabio Roversi Monaco and promoted by Foundation for the Promotion and Study of Medical Sciencein partnership with Carisbo Foundation And the University of Bologna and with the support of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group which will be held from Thursday to Saturday in the Aula Magna of Santa Lucia (via Castiglione 36). Between speakerswhich will be 81also the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2012 Brian Kobilka.

Great importance will be given to the problem of correct scientific disclosure, put to the test in the Covid era, in fact the row conductor of the three days is represented by the theme: ‘Educating to care: teaching and learning ‘. ORThe goal is to make medical issues, even complex ones, accessible to the patient, through a clear and understandable narration, drawing attention to the fact that taking care of oneself cannot be an individual choice.

Collateral to the Festival, the film review dedicated to cinema And narration of the diseasescheduled Friday at 19.30, by Gian Luca Farinellidirector of the Cineteca di Bologna Foundation and the concert organized by Farmindustria in collaboration with the Bologna Philharmonic Academy Foundation Thursday at 7.30 pm at the “GB Martini” Conservatory of Music.

The Festival has the Patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Municipality of Bologna, the Metropolitan City of Bologna and the Swedish Embassy. Intesa Sanpaolo, Farmindustria, Rekeep and Coswell are the main sponsors of the event, which also enjoys the unconditional support of Alfasigma, AIOP, Colibrì, Dompè, EmilBanca, Fondazione Del Monte, Fondazione MSD Italia, Gruppo San Donato, GVM Care & Research, Sanipiù, CAAB, Hera, L’Operosa, Piquadro and Terme di Riolo.