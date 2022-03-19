Medical series that beat New Amsterdam in cast and plot

amsterdam is one of the contents of the moment but, in what is medical seriesis still behind other classics of the genre such as ER Emergencies, Grey’s Anatomy or Dr House. These series that, by cast and plot, remain unsurpassed to this day.

New Amsterdam: the best medical series that preceded it

ER Emergencies

If you talk about medical seriesit is difficult, if not impossible, not to think about ER Emergencies. For many, it is the production that paved the way for all of these feature content, and the same could be said about the careers of some actors.

the of George Clooney is one of the most outstanding presences of this cast, also made up of Anthony Edwards, Sherry Stringfield and Laura Innes.

Also known as emergencies and emergency room, this iconic series follows the story of a group of professionals who work at Chicago County General Hospital and who must face the challenges of work and also the different problems of private life. Altogether they were 15 seasons that were issued between 1994 and 2008, leaving for posterity some 331 episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy

In terms of plot development and validity, Grey’s Anatomy is another of the series that well earned have their place in this list of best medical series.

With 18 seasons on the air and a nineteenth on the way, it is one of the longest-running series of all and also one of the most successful. So far he has accumulated 390 episodes issued and the figure continues to rise.

How could it be otherwise, the number of actors and actresses who have gone through this project is extremely considerable. However, those who have been present in all the chapters are very few. The first of all is Ellen Pompeo, who brings to life the unique Meredith Grey. In this group there are also Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.

Other artists who have passed through the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital are patrick dempsey, sandra oh, Justin Chambers and Katherine Heigl.

dr house

the of Gregory House is one of the most emblematic and unique characters of recent times, not only in medical series but at a general level. Interpreted by Hugh Laurie (101 Dalmatians, Stuart Little), is about a man whose difficult personality is often only tolerated because of his ability to solve the most enigmatic and complicated cases of all.

Compared to the previous two series, dr house surprising for its short duration: “barely” 8 seasons and 177 episodes.

Of course, it is very likely that it is the production that brings together the best cast of all those mentioned: in addition to Laurie, the presences of Lisa Edelstein (Better… impossible, The Kominsky Method), Omar Epps (this is us), Robert Sean Leonard (The Dead Poets Society) and Olivia Wilde (Richard Jewell, Vinyl).

