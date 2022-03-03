Medical societies prepare international congresses in style (VIDEO)

SANTO DOMINGO.- Having as a fundamental pillar to maintain the education and continuous medical updating of its members, the Dominican Society of Family and Community Medicine (Sodomefyc) and the Dominican Society of Neurology and Neurosurgery (SDNN) they made known the details about the realization of their congresses.

With the presence of president of the Dominican Medical Collegemembers of the Government in matters of health, and representatives of the pharmaceutical houses, the Dominican Society of Family and Community Medicine celebrated the 37th anniversary of the society and launched its XI International Congress which will be dedicated to Dr. Ysabel Díaz Brito, past president of the entity and teacher of generations of family doctors.

During the launch ceremony, held at a hotel in the capital, the doctor Francisca Moronta, president of the society informed that this congress has a scientific framework that will address the advances of family and community medicine in the framework of chronic diseases.

The event will be held from June 2 to 5, at the Convention Center, Barceló Bávaro, Punta Cana.

When speaking at the launch, the doctor Senén Caba, president of the Dominican Medical Collegeassured that during his administration Postgraduate courses in Family Medicine will be installed in Higuey, María Trinidad Sánchez, Peravia, Monseñor Nouel, Valverde, Sánchez Ramírez, “because we understand that real responsibility, the gateway to the health system, cannot be in better hands than in those of family doctors”.

See video here

While the Dominican Society of Neurology and Neurosurgery (SDNN) presented its XXX International Congress to the pharmaceutical companies, which will be held from October 13 to 16 at the Convention Center of the Hard Rock Punta Cana hotel.

The details were announced by Dr. Cleto Ramírez, president of the entity, who explained that this scientific event will be dedicated to Dr. Luis Cantisano.

“Dr. Cantisiano was an excellent neurologist, an excellent person, an excellent friend. Our society understands that it is meritorious that we pay him that tribute on this occasion, ”he said.

The central theme of the event will be around the neurology of the 21st century, current and multidisciplinary perspectives, where the topics of neuro-oncology, neurofunctional, abnormal movements, epilepsy, among others, will be developed.

See video here