Medical specialists harassed, the case overwhelms the University of Salerno

Two frames and a complaint: «The doctors in training who are late in the ward are forced (COSTRETTI) to pay for breakfast for everyone and to do push-ups». The case – denounced by the Als Fattore 2a association – overwhelms the University of Salerno.

In recent days, the association, founded in 2017 at a national level to give voice to young medical specialists, publicly denounced the fact.

A few days later, we learn that the university in which what Als Fattore 2a has defined as “professor bending” is actually the University of Salerno which yesterday, after several requests for clarification, specified in a note that “in following the report received via Pec on 31 March 2022 from the Free Specializing Association – Factor 2a, the rector Vincenzo Loia, on the same day promptly sent the Director of the Department of Medicine, Surgery and Dentistry / DIPMED the request for a detailed report on facts reported, reserving – following the due verifications – any other actions. At present, the director of DIPMED has appointed a special verification commission and at the same time has appointed himself the direction of the School of Specialization in Orthopedics and Traumatology of the University of Salerno. The parent Ministry, the Ministry of University and Research have been informed of the actions undertaken so far ».

But let’s go in order. On March 31, the association had denounced, without referring to the university involved, that “the harassment of this director has been known for some time even by postgraduates outside the school: tear this veil of silence, report the illegalities, trust us we who do everything to represent you every day ”- addressing the trainees.

“After having received the report accompanied by irrefutable evidence – the note still read – the association has already initiated a series of disputes at the National Observatory, at the competent University, the Director General of the competent Hospital and the order of the Medici. These activities – announced the leaders of the group last March 31 – have evident ethical and judicial illegalities and therefore the school, which has full accreditation despite these practices that cause many dropouts, must be totally revolutionized to avoid these disgusting practices “.

At the time of the events the name of the school was not indicated: «We will make public the name of the Director and the school only if the bodies in charge do not implement the necessary resolutions: in that case the name will appear on official reports and in all newspapers. We keep you updated on developments: as you can see, when we receive a report accompanied by evidence concerning the educational quality, we make every effort to guarantee total anonymity. We have several open disputes, some even more serious, which we do not advertise because the trainees have asked us for maximum confidentiality, in this however the reporters have just told us to make these screenshots public and we do it willingly “.

During the day the clarification: the offending University is the one from Salerno. The confirmation comes from the note from the University of Salerno and from the association of postgraduates. “We would like to congratulate and publicly thank the Rector of the University of Salerno for the PEC he sent us, and we wish him good work in verifying the truth of the facts and we will be, as ALS, vigilant and confidently awaiting the evolution of the affair referred to. We will keep you posted”. And then again: “We are happy to have lifted the veil of silence on a grave injustice inherent in a graduate school: Salerno is a university where we have recently created a team of representatives as it is (or was it?) One of the strongholds of the SIGM (acronym for the Italian Secretariat of Young Doctors, ed.): who knows how, during their many years of “representation” in Salerno, they did not notice the harassment that occurred in this school, which seems to have been going on for years and years ” .