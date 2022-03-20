Medical specialties with fewer women in the future

An analysis of the need in medical specialties prepared by the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, which will serve as a guide in the Interterritorial Council of the SNS and who has accessed Medical Writing, sheds some light on the current role of women in the National Health System and their future in all Health staff.

According to the data that emerges from his analysis, since 2007 the total number of doctors in the public network has increased by 33 percent and the women increased their participation, going from representing 45 percent of the workforce to becoming 61 percent. This report also indicates that the vast majority of them have a full-time contract, reaching 94 percent.

currently only eleven specialties have a female minority and it is expected that the trend towards feminization in the National Health System will continue, in such a way that in 2028 only nine specialties have more men than women. The estimate of the Supply-Need for Medical Specialists 2021-2035 report indicates that they will be less than 50 percent of the staff of Immunology (48.3 percent), Cardiology (46.2 percent), Urology (40.5 percent), Aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery (40.2 percent), Oral and maxillofacial surgery (39.3 percent), Thoracic surgery (37.8 percent), Neurosurgery (35.7 percent), Orthopedic surgery and traumatology (35.4 percent) and, finally, heart surgerywhere only 27.1 percent are estimated to be women in 2028.



The gender gap has narrowed in Medicine

The obligatory equalization of the time of maternity and paternal leave that entered into force in 2021 for both parents has been an important push in substantially reducing the gender gapalthough it is still women who request a longer leave of absence or reductions in working hours to take on the tasks of caring for minors and dependents.

in all MIR calls of the last decade, the total percentage of women who accessed a position was around 65 percent. That is why the projections of the model indicate that their labor participation will continue to increase until the year 2035, where it is estimated that eleven specialties have more than 70 percent of their female workforce.

Obstetrics and Gynecology, Allergology and Pediatrics They are the three specialties that will have more women, according to the data of the report, reaching 87.4, 84.1 and 83.6 percent respectively. Close to 80 percent will also be the total of women in the consultations of Hematology and Hemotherapywhere a 76.7 percent feminization is estimated.

They complete the total of specialties with a female majority above 70 percent: Endochronology and Nutrition (73.6), Geriatrics (73.7), nephrology (72.4), Rheumatology (71.9), Family and Community Medicine (71.7), radiation oncology (71.5) and, finally, Medical Oncology with 70.2 percent women, according to estimates.