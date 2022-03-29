Medical Student Creates Interactive Timeline of African-American History at U.Va. – The Cavalier Daily

Article no expresses the opinions or positions of the translators. The article is a translated version of the article below: link

original writer: Haylee Resa

Translated by: Giuliana Rejalaga and Leon Arceo

In the midst of virtual medicine classes and protests across the country for racial equality, in the spring of 2020, fourth-year medical student Nadine Michel created a virtual timeline to tell the story of the University from an African-American perspective.

Michel grew up in Columbia, Md., and came to Charlottesville in 2014 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in medicine and a doctorate in neuroscience. Her passion for mental health and community advocacy began at a young age: Growing up, Michel recalled visiting members of his father’s congregation who suffered from untreated mental illness.

After witnessing the social stigma that prevents discussion of mental illness, the importance of community dialogue was front and center in Michel’s mind. In the spring of 2020, Michel, inspired by a course she was taking on the history of African-American doctors, as well as racial protests across the country, stepped back and noted the lack of dialogue about racial history in Charlottesville. . To address this, she decided to create a user-friendly website that highlights events related to the African-American community at the University from 1817 to the present.

Using research from Presidential Commission on the Age of Segregation and of the Presidential Commission on Slavery and the University , Michel organized each historical moment into five categories: significant leaders, architecture, historical events, eugenics in the university, and fundamental legislation. The sliding timeline covers the founding of the University in 1817 until the extraction of the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in July.

Michel said she hopes her project will be used by both students and community members to better understand African-American history at the University and spark constructive dialogue. This dialogue, Michel said, is essential to the growth of the entire student body, and medical students in particular.

“This needs to be part of the curriculum for medical students because we deal with patients who have this story that is real to them,” Michel said. “It affects how they perceive us and my power to care for them.”

Other graduate programs at the University are now considering integrating the timeline into their curricula, Michel said. The Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program filmed a video in August interviewing Michel about his timeline.

Janet Cross, associate dean for graduate and medical science programs, said the goal of the video is to give prospective students the opportunity to see the students’ responses after the manifestation deadly “Unite the Right” and the events on August 11 and 12, 2017, when hundreds of white supremacists descended on Charlottesville to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in the downtown mall. Jurors sided with the plaintiffs in four of the six claims in the judgment of the organizers of the demonstration on November 23.

“I can talk about it from my perspective, but it really is the perspectives of our students that matter to those people who are considering joining us here and in our graduate programs,” Cross said. “I think it’s a fantastic tool for awareness. And so it will be distributed to our students to use as they see fit.”

The timeline is designed to be accessible to all and is also spreading to those at the undergraduate level. Professor Ast. from History Justene Hill Edwards said she plans to use the timeline next semester in one of her courses on pre-Civil War African-American history.

“In the history department we’ve been thinking a lot about how we present courses and the different kinds of methodological pathways we can use to engage students to start thinking about history,” Hill Edwards said. “Living in Charlottesville and being at U.Va. it’s a unique experience, and in many ways, really understanding the history of slavery here is also part of that experience.”

Michel is one of many University graduate students working to increase dialogue about diversity and the college experience, Cross said. On October 21, the Graduate Recruitment Initiative Team [Equipo de Iniciativa de Reclutamiento de Graduados]which focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion in graduate programs, met to discuss steps they could take for this semester.

“We have a large and engaged group of students who are passionately interested in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion, particularly in the STEM fields, where it continues to be a huge challenge,” Cross said. “It was a particularly warm morning for me to spend with our student leaders and hear their perspectives.”

The emphasis on African-American history has been a topic of conversation in the U.Va. health system. in recent years. Within the hospital, several wings previously dedicated to eugenics advocates have been renamed. This includes the Barringer Wing, which was renamed the Collins Wing in August 2019 in honor of Francis S. Collins University alumnus.

Michel said addressing this story is crucial as many living members of the Charlottesville community have experienced segregation at the University hospital and recall being treated in the basement of the Law School.

With much work still to do, Michel remains optimistic about the University’s recent progress.

“I think things are going in a positive direction in terms of how the University is dealing with its own history,” Michel said. “Obviously I would love for all the changes to happen immediately and for them to happen faster, but I think overall we are moving in a better direction.”