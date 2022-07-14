Medical student dies after assault; did internships at the Roosevelt

<br />

The Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of San Carlos de Guatemala (Usac) mourned the death of the student Juan José Vicente López, 20, who was allegedly stabbed by an assailant when leaving his internship at the Roosevelt Hospital last July 11. They denounce that assaults on practitioners are recurrent.

According to the report of the National Civil Police (PNC), Vicente López had a sharp wound in the chest area, for which he was transferred to the Roosevelt Hospital emergency room at 3:20 p.m.

However, police sources reported that the university student died an hour and 10 minutes after entering the hospital. Likewise, there is no version of the fact in the preliminary investigation.

ASSAULTS AGAINST PRACTITIONERS ARE RECURRENT

Carlos Augusto Chua López, professor at the Faculty of Medicine, commented that these events are recurrent outside large hospitals, such as Roosevelt, General San Juan de Dios and the Guatemalan Institute of Social Security (IGSS).

“They have become dangerous scenes where thugs roam and often rob medical students,” he explained.

“Many students carry tablets, cell phones and other electronic devices in their backpacks and thieves know this, so they easily fall on them. It is then recurrent, the robbery, the assault”, added the teacher.

In addition, he regretted that Vicente López, in addition to having been assaulted, was “vilely stabbed.”

“He was a fourth-year student doing his clinical internship at that hospital (Roosevelt). According to his friends, he was a very dedicated student with his patients and very devoted to his studies, ”Chua López specified about the event that occurred last Monday.

#PORTADADEHOY

Questionable companies seek award of Bailey bridges

👉 [https://t.co/c7aAGSWQlY] pic.twitter.com/JlnqTr0M29 – La Hora Newspaper (@lahoragt) July 13, 2022

NO POSTURE

An attempt was made to obtain the position of the Roosevelt Hospital and the IGSS due to the reports of constant assaults near their facilities; however, at the closing of this note there was no response.