Medical student implants a bluetooth device to cheat on an exam

Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and students are finding more and more ways to cheat on a computer. exam through the use of devices. Copying into a exam it is nothing new. What began with a tiny piece of paper, passing through the use of the cell phone with Internet access, today has reached a new way to try to pass a exam which was not reached with adequate preparation.

In the Indiaa medical student was found cheating on his exam ending with a bluetooth device surgically implanted in the ear, according to a university official.

The team found that the young man had his cell phone connected through bluetooth to another device, but it was not found until an interrogation.

It seems that it was a desperate measure on the part of the student since it was the last chance to pass the exam. exam final after 11 years of repeatedly failing it. According to the student, an otorhinolaryngologist surgeon had placed a bluetooth device tiny skin color in the ear.

“I was taking the exam of General Medicine on Monday, when a vigilant team from Devi Ahilya Bai University, headed by its deputy director Rachna Thakur, arrived at the scene and caught the student with a cell phone in the inside pocket of his pants connected to a device “explains the dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Sanjay Dixit.

However, this young man was not the only one caught cheating in this exam, in which 13 other people were doing it. Another student was also found with a small device powered by a SIM card and another bluetooth device.

In India, students have been forced to put cardboard boxes on their heads so that they do not cheat in an exam.

According to the student, he argued that it was not surgically inserted, but could be removed with a pin. Renu Jain, vice-chancellor of the surveillance squad discovered both students and told the PTI news agency: “We believe that these microphones were surgically placed in the ears of both students. Cases have been built against both students. A DAVV university committee will make a decision on this.”

Dixit confirmed that the students hid the devices on purpose because at the beginning of the exam they were asked to hand over all of their electronic devices to supervisors. The cases of students who cheat is not something out of the ordinary, but the means they use, since competition is increasingly strong in a society like the India and applicants outnumber job openings or college openings.

It is currently being determined whether the case will be raised to the police for using unfair means in a examsaid deputy admissions clerk Rachna Thakur, who was with the team.