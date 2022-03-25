Medical student implants a bluetooth device to cheat on an exam

Zach

Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and students are finding more and more ways to cheat on a computer. exam through the use of devices. Copying into a exam it is nothing new. What began with a tiny piece of paper, passing through the use of the cell phone with Internet access, today has reached a new way to try to pass a exam which was not reached with adequate preparation.

In the Indiaa medical student was found cheating on his exam ending with a bluetooth device surgically implanted in the ear, according to a university official.

