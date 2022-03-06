“Medical students do not want to leave Ukraine”

A student from the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete tells her experience in Ukraine

Marta Rodríguez Carrasco finds it hard to believe that the country that appears on television, ravaged by Russian bombing, is the paradisiacal Ukraine in which she did internships this summer. She is a student at the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, she keeps in touch with the colleagues she met there, young people who, although they see Europe as a dream, do not hesitate to stay to defend their country. “Medical students don’t want to leave Ukraine,” she says, surprised.

Marta Rodríguez, the student from the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, in white, during her internship this August in Ukraine.

“They feel that leaving would mean abandoning their country”

Adult men capable of wielding a gun cannot leave Ukraine, but they do not want to. Mothers flee because they have no choice but to protect their children. The youngsters, however, assume that now it is their turn to stand up to the Russian Army, which they are convinced of defeating.

This is the version of the war that Marta Rodríguez has first-hand. Her friends do not ask for drugs, warm clothes or food, they only insist on the need for Europe to stop the air attacks, because they are convinced that they can contain the invasion by land. What’s more, the same ones who trained with her this summer at a pediatric hospital in Poltava, four hours by car from the capital, today are waiting for the Army to mobilize them. At the moment, they are giving first aid training to the population.

“They feel that leaving Ukraine would mean abandoning their country,” explains this medical student while imagining the difficulties that a health system will be going through that this summer, when nothing was predicted, was already precarious.

Patients have to bring their sheets to the hospital and pay for medication

This young woman, who spent the month of August in Ukraine, with the IFMSA student exchange program, remembers the hospitality of the population, the incredible landscapes or the monuments, but also the pieces of the USSR in a country that reminded us of Spain. of the 60s. Public health patients only had access to old hospitals, without technology, in which they had to enter wearing their sheets and pajamas and even paying for the anesthesia of a surgery.

Doctors supplement their low salary with tips

There the doctors are by vocation without leaving room for doubt, since they earn less than a waiter. In fact, a monthly salary of about 200 euros is only completed based on tips, which is a custom throughout the country.

The student at the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, a native of Manzanares (Ciudad Real), saw how time travels four thousand kilometers from her home. Cars and buildings, like healthcare, belonged to another era.

pharmacies

He was also surprised by how in pharmacies you could get everything without a prescription, hence the queues that have been seen these days. From morphine to antibiotics they could be purchased without problems, but as long as they had the means to pay for it.

They blame Putin, not the Russians

Marta found herself in a country in which her colleagues, although with fewer resources than in Spain, lived well. Until February 24, they thought that Putin would not be able to take the step. And even today they speak without rancor of the Russians, whom they consider, like them, victims of a president who will not settle for Ukraine alone. Right now, “what they are asking is that bombs not fall on the population.”

