Medical students hold a sit-in in front of the Minsa headquarters to demand the start of the 2022 internship | VIDEO | Ministry of Health | Lime | Cuzco | Puno RMMN | LIME

Dozens of students from various medical specialties held a sit-in this Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Health (minsa), located in block 8 of Av. Salaverry, in the district of Jesús María. They demand that the guidelines be approved so that they can start the 2022 boarding school.

According to RPP Noticias, about 15,000 students from various medical specialties such as nursing, dentistry, general medicine, among others, cannot start the pre-professional practices scheduled for this year because the guidelines have not yet been published.

REVIEW HERE | “They have a terrible inability to handle things”: Dr. Huerta criticizes Minsa officials and asks to trust the Moderna vaccine

About, Joselyn Espinoza, president of the base of medical students, gave details about their demands. “The demands are health insurance, the minimum living wage, the EPPs, that the schedules be established and likewise for our undergraduate colleagues, their safe return to clinical practice.”

RECOMMENDED VIDEO Medical students hold a sit-in in front of the Minsa so that guidelines are approved and they can start the 2022 internship

“We do not have the insurance policy and I think we are exposed to any health problem that arises within the establishment,” he added.

Likewise, he specified that the current group of students who carry out their internship is receiving a salary of S / 770, for which they ask that the remuneration be equal to or greater. “I think now we deserve no less than that. Remember that the minimum wage has risen and the current economic crisis is also colliding with us”.

SEE ALSO | Minister of Health on the application of the Modern vaccine: “It has become clear that there was no mistake here”

On the other hand, Espinoza commented that they have met with the General Directorate of Health Personnel (DIGEP) and the person in charge of human resources; however, they have not received the response they expected.

“We are going to continue (with the protest measure) until the benefits they receive are equal for all”he pointed out.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED | Fourth dose: consequences of the error in the application of the Moderna vaccine by the Minsa | Podcast

protest in regions

A similar situation was reported in the regions of Arequipa, Lambayeque, Huánuco, Cusco and Junín, as well as in Puno.where human medicine and nursing students from different universities they requested to start an internship in the regional hospital.

With banners, the young asked the Ministers of Economy and Health to approve a budget for the guidelines required by students when admitted to different hospitals.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO Medical students hold a sit-in in front of the Minsa to demand the start of the 2022 boarding school | VIDEO

“We have to have EPPs, for sure. We as nurses are close to the patient and we want the guidelines for interns to be respected and approved”, commented a student.

According to the aforementioned media, the start of the boarding school was scheduled for May 1; however, it was postponed to the 15th of the same month. The students hope that it will be fulfilled on the announced date and will not be changed again.