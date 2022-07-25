Medical students leave ceremony as pro-abortion protest in Michigan

Dozens of University of Michigan medical school students staged a walkout this weekend in the middle of their white coat ceremony, shortly after the keynote speaker, a well-known anti-abortion physician, began her speech.

Videos from the annual ceremony held at the Michigan institution’s Hill Auditorium captured Dr. Kristin Collier, an assistant professor of medicine at the university and a self-proclaimed anti-abortion physician, beginning her speech at the podium, as rows of students in white coats and other guests were beginning to file out of the building.

Students at the medical school had earlier petitioned the school’s dean, Dr. Marschall Runge, that Dr. Collier, who is also director of the university’s program on Health, Spirituality and Religion, be removed from the ceremony. annual. They cited her comments as “antithetical to the principles of reproductive justice.”

“While we support free speech and religious rights, an anti-choice speaker as a representative from the University of Michigan undermines the University’s position on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-based platform to restrict abortion. access to abortion, an essential part of health care,” the letter reads.

“We demand that UM stand in solidarity with us and select a speaker whose values ​​align with institutional policies, students and the medical community at large.”

The letter also included anonymous quotes from students who had joined the protest, many of whom mentioned that Dr. Collier’s election led them to “seriously doubt whether the school will continue to advocate for reproductive rights.”

“I am already scared that I have chosen to attend school in a state where I could very well lose my right to a safe abortion, and UMMS’s decision to have Dr. Collier as the keynote speaker makes this even more frightening.” a student was quoted in the petition letter.

“I attend UMMS in large part because of its progressive approach to health care and education, and choosing to have Dr. Collier as a keynote speaker makes me question my decision,” another student wrote.

The request, however, failed. Dr. Runge wrote a letter in response to the “positive and negative feedback” he received after appointing Collier as the keynote speaker, noting that academic freedom trumped any qualms individual students might have about a person’s personal ideas. .

“The White Coat Ceremony is not a platform to discuss controversial issues, and Dr. Collier never planned to address a divisive topic as part of her remarks,” Dr. Runge began. “Our values ​​speak to honoring the critical importance of diversity of personal thoughts and ideas, which is fundamental to academic freedom and excellence. We would not revoke a speaker because they have different personal ideas than others,” he concluded, before adding that a forum on the “importance of diversity of thought” in medical school was being planned, which will soon be given. learn more details.

Shortly after the white coat ceremony ended and the protesting students filed out of the building, Dr. Collier apparently addressed the controversy surrounding her commencement address in an unquoted tweet posted Sunday, writing : “[estoy] really grateful for the support, emails, messages, prayers and letters that I have received from all over the world about the event that is happening today. I feel so supported by that. And to my team who have supported me daily through this: I love you.”

During her speech, which was preceded by 168 medical students receiving their white coats and reciting the White Coat Pledge, Dr. Collier again seemed to hint at the feud prior to her speech. However, she never directly addressed her request to be removed from the list.

“I want to acknowledge the deep wounds that our community has suffered in recent weeks,” Collier said as he began his speech, which did not address the issue of abortion. “We have a lot of work to do to make the healing happen and I hope that for today, this time, we can focus on what matters most: coming together to support our newly accepted students and their families with the goal of welcoming them to a one of the most important vocations that exist on this earth”.

In Michigan, patients seeking an abortion must receive state-directed counseling, which includes information designed to dissuade the person from continuing with the procedure. They must then wait 24 hours before they can have the abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Although abortion is legal in the state of Michigan, since the annulment of Roe vs. Wade last month, abortion advocates are concerned that the procedure could become a felony due to a 1931 law that would ban almost all cases in which the procedure is performed.

In April, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Dr. Sarah Wallett filed a lawsuit seeking to block the 1931 law from going into effect in the state. In May, the Michigan Claims Court granted a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit.

Until a decision is made on this, the 1931 law cannot go into effect, according to Michigan Radio. However, the Michigan Right to Life, the Michigan Catholic Conference and two prosecutors have asked the appeals court to strike down that injunction, effectively barring the proceeding.