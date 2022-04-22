Health

Medical students take another look at their mental health

Luciana Nechifor, president of the CEEM.

The attention to Mental health of future doctors is one of the priority issues on the 2022 agenda of the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM). So much so that, after the results obtained from the DABE study, which showed that 11 percent of those surveyed had experienced suicidal ideation to varying degrees, medical students want to tackle the root issue. To do this, sources from the Student Council explain to Medical Writing that, after the “alarming” data of the first study, they are preparing a second analysis to discover the Causes that cause depressive or anxious symptoms suffered by a large part of the student body. The results of this second study on Mental Health will see the light, predictably, in June. “Once we have collected all this information, it will be easier direct concrete proposals to improve the educational system”, point out the student representatives, who are also immersed in the mobilization of projects to make visible and ’empower’ the Primary Care

