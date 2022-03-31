Medical students will be able to train in epidemiology and environmental medicine at UNA

Magdalena Lopez

magdalenalopez.asesora@larepublica.net | Wednesday March 30, 2022 04:30 pm

Medical students will be able to train in public health, epidemiology, environmental and occupational medicine, with programs offered by UNA.

Read more: National University will train students in technological trends together with GBM

Promoting scientific research and health training in Latin American and Caribbean countries is the main objective of the program.

This is a collaboration with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The initiative is made available to students of science, medicine and related areas, as well as people who have already graduated.

Currently, nine courses have been given, with more than 100 people from 13 Latin American countries.

Read more: National University announces today list of students admitted by major

Since April 2021, virtual courses have been taught, among the topics addressed are: public health in fast-growing cities, international policies for the environment, statistics for health researchers, and climate change, among others.

If you want more information about the courses and scholarships, you can access the following pages: www.isa.una.ac.cr/index.php/es/becas or www.drluzclaudio.com/oportunidades-para-america-latina .html.