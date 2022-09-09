Medical training: What is dermocosmetics?

According to Royal National Academy of Medicinethe Dermocosmetics either Dermopharmacy is ‘the scientific discipline, branch of pharmacy, which deals with the study and manufacture of products for topical application, both therapeutic and cosmetic’.

However, at AMIR they like to define the Dermocosmetics as the science that studies skin needs and the approach of the same through cosmetic products, in a professional and rigorous way.

Given this definition, they point out from the training center, this discipline includes a multidisciplinary team of well-trained professionals, which perform different functions. These range from the formulation of cosmetic products, to the diagnosis and advice of the patient, always bearing in mind that when talking about Dermocosmetics, we are not talking about treating pathologies, but about skin conditions or needs.

“There is a real need to have well-cared-for skin, to avoid photoaging, to prevent the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes, to maintain bright, hydrated skin, free of imperfections and, of course, healthy. It is clear that society demands professionals capable of dealing with this need through Dermocosmetics”, they emphasize.

In this aspect, continuous training is “a key point for the development of professionals who want to practice Dermocosmetics”. “It is necessary for doctors with aesthetic medicine consultation to be trained in Dermocosmeticswill be essential to be able to set appropriate cosmetic routines for each patient, thus improving the results of aesthetic medical treatment”.

In the case of pharmacists and pharmacists who want to practice Dermocosmetics in the pharmacy, they assure that it is essential that they have knowledge about the ingredients and composition of cosmetic products, who know how to detect synergies and incompatibilities and who can identify the concerns of each patient and the needs of each skin type. “With all this, it will be possible to design suitable cosmetic routines and make good dermocosmetic advice”, she emphasizes.

On the other hand, they emphasize that the need to train professionals (pharmacists, biologists, doctors, chemists, etc.) who become part of the cosmetic industry sector. The formulation of cosmetic products, their production, their quality control and the assurance of legal compliance require well-trained professionals who set the requirements at each stage, thus guaranteeing the quality, efficacy and safety of the cosmetic itself.

“Cosmetics is a science that evolves very quicklywe are talking about a sector closely related to innovation, quality standards are increasingly demanding, legislation is constantly changing and being a good professional implies continuous training”, they conclude from the preparation center.