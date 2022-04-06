medical union upset with Health for not being called to a meeting

Through a statement issued this Wednesday by the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians (CPM), the union expressed its deep concern because the Ministry of Health had not summoned the National Health Council to discuss Cones Resolution 8712022, related to the events of public knowledge about closed Medicine careers. The meeting was scheduled for today at 11:30.

The CPM as a member of the National Health Council by Law 1032/96, article 21, notes its rejection of this attitude from the Ministry of Health and maintains that once again, as happened several times, the health portfolio did not summon them.

“We make our position clear in this regard, that these situations of irregularity are occurring and will continue to occur since the same actors from private universities are an interested party, in the Ministry of Health the particular interest prevails over the general interest”, expresses part of the release.

In this regard, Dr. Jorge Rodas, a member of the CPM, said in contact with 800 AM that they are part of the National Health Council. “As a union, we have to give our position and if we have to request the resignation of someone for these specific cases, we are going to do it. There is a vicious structure that has been dragging on for a long time, ”he said.

He pointed out that they do not know why they are being left out, but perhaps they are doing so because they do not agree with the union’s position. “We as a union cannot be absent in dealing with important issues like this, but the Minister of Health is wrong to exclude us,” he emphasized.

The document also states that from the association they send their repudiation and lament the total absence of the social commitment that their representatives have for dialogue and the correction of these problems with all the actors of the Health Council. “We ratify our position in relation to the situation of the superintendent as dean of the closed university, that this situation tarnishes the governing work of the Ministry of Health,” he concluded.

