Medically discharged, four of the five intoxicated children › Cuba › Granma

SLAUGHTERS.-Yanelys, Amanda, Milena and Lianet, four of the five children hospitalized for poisoning on Monday night at the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital, were discharged this Tuesday, without any sequelae.

José Hernández Hernández, director of the institution, explained that only the minor Einer Herrera López remains hospitalized, with the aim of prolonging his observation, because, although he is clinically well, he is a child who has an allergic bronchial condition as a base. He assured that it is quite likely that he will receive his medical discharge in the next few hours.

The specialist specified that the children, aged between six and ten years old, and residents of the Horacio Rodríguez neighborhood, in Jovellanos, came into contact with a toxic chemical agent, while playing in the basement of the building where they reside.

According to one of the relatives, one of the minors found and uncovered a bottle with traces of a very strong chemical substance, which everyone smelled, attracted by curiosity.

As a result, they presented sensations of suffocation and were immediately taken to the polyclinic and then to the Jovellanos hospital, where they received the first care until the situation was controlled.

Once the respiratory difficulty disappeared, it was decided to transfer them by ambulance to the Pediatric Hospital, in the provincial capital, where they arrived in normal clinical condition.

In any case, in our center they received the care prescribed for these cases, said the director.

«The five underwent a clinical evaluation, chest x-ray and gasometry, tests that yielded normal results. However, they were admitted for observation.

He took advantage of the occasion to emphasize the importance of complying with safety measures related to toxic substances, which must be kept in places not accessible to children, and stated that they had not yet informed the medical institution about the chemical that caused the poisoning.