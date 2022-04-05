Medicare Will Cover Home COVID-19 Tests – NBC Los Angeles

What you should know This is the first time Medicare has covered an over-the-counter self-test at no cost.

The initiative coincides with an earlier mandate from the Biden administration that private insurers cover the cost of at-home testing for their enrollees.

Medicare beneficiaries can now take home COVID-19 tests at no cost, the government announced Monday.

People with Medicare Part B (outpatient care coverage), including Advantage Plan members, will be able to get up to eight over-the-counter tests per month for free at participating pharmacies and health care providers, according to the Centers Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The initiative comes after Medicare was not included in a January mandate from the Biden administration that private insurers must cover the cost of home tests (also up to eight per month). This is the first time Medicare has covered an over-the-counter self-administered test at no cost to beneficiaries.

The more contagious BA.2 omicron subvariant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, but international health experts are placing greater emphasis on a new hybrid variant that may be even more infectious.

About 63.3 million people are enrolled in Medicare. The majority of beneficiaries, 55.1 million, are 65 years of age or older, and the rest are generally younger with permanent disabilities. These populations are among the groups most at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

You can find a list of eligible pharmacies and other health care providers who participate in this initiative on the CMS website. However, it’s worth checking with your pharmacy or doctor to find out if they’re participating if you don’t see them listed.

Medicare beneficiaries can also access free out-of-home testing at one of over 20,000 test sites where laboratory-based PCR tests, rapid PCR tests and rapid antigen tests are available.

You can also order two sets of four tests for free through covid.gov. The government website, which is available to all households, requires you to provide only your name and address; no insurance information needed.

This article was originally published in English by Sarah O’Brien for our sister network CNBC.com. For more from CNBC enter here.