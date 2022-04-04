Medicare will offer free covid-19 tests at pharmacies

Washington — Amid concerns that the latest variant of the coronavirus could spark another spike in the number of cases, Medicare announced Monday that millions of its members will finally have access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at pharmacies.

More than 59 million people with Medicare “Part B” outpatient coverage will be able to get up to eight free home tests per month, or enough for one person to get tested twice a week, as some have recommended. doctors.

Medicare has lagged behind private insurance in meeting the Biden administration’s directive to cover home testing because rules and regulations got in the way and officials had to find a workaround. This is the first time that the health insurance program for the elderly and people with disabilities covers an over-the-counter test at no cost to beneficiaries.

The Medicare move could prove prophetic.

The BA.2 omicron variant now accounts for more than half of the cases in the country and quickly outcompeted the original strain. That initial wave of omicron this winter caused the biggest spike yet in virus cases, putting many hospitals on edge. Since then, cases nationwide have rapidly fallen to the lowest level since before last summer’s delta surge. Coronavirus restrictions have been largely lifted. But some areas where BA.2 took hold early are seeing a surge in cases.

Monday’s announcement followed another precautionary move last week, when government health officials authorized a second round of booster shots for people over 50, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

National pharmacy chains participating in the Medicare giveaway include: Albertsons Companies, Inc., Costco Pharmacy, CVS, Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Pharmacies, HEB Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Kroger Family of Pharmacies , Rite Aid Corp., Shop & Stop, Walgreens, and Walmart.