Medici no vax, brawl at the assembly of the order in Rome- Corriere.it

from Rinaldo Frignani

About fifty unvaccinated broke in shouting “Shame!” and “mafia”. The meeting was postponed

In the convocation a few days ago, the members of the Order of doctors of Rome had to hold an assembly for the communications of President Antonio Magi and the approval of the budget for 2022. Then there were various and possible ones, but no one could imagine that the meeting scheduled for Sunday morning at the Hotel Pineta Palace in via San Lino Papa, not far from the Gemelli Polyclinic and the Cristo Re hospital, Pineta Sacchetti area, would have turned into a bedlam: about fifty no vax doctors, some of whom already suspended and others in the process of being suspended, interrupted the assembly shouting insults to the participating colleagues (“Buffoons, mafia, unfortunates”) with whom then there was also physical contact, with shoves and some slaps, interrupted by the intervention of the police and some carabinieri patrols. Now the position of some doctors involved in the scuffle is being examined by those who investigate: they risk a denunciation, as well as even more severe disciplinary measures by the Order. It is not clear whether the protest initiative was organized in advance and then implemented.

Some of the no vax doctors also intervened during the assembly, taking the stage and snatching the microphone from the hands he was talking about at the time, expressing their dissent on the mandatory nature of the vaccine and also on the suspension of healthcare personnel itself who refuses the serum in the face of other doctors for whom the same measures have not been adopted despite being in arrears with respect to the payment of the Order’s fees or involved in other types of proceedings. In the end, the budget session was postponed to a date to be decided. Among the no vaxes there was also a doctor from San Camillo-Forlanini: “In the Order of doctors there are professionals who do not pay the annual fee – he said -, but instead we hurry to suspend doctors who are not vaccinated. For not being vaccinated I was demoted: now my job is to contact patients to make appointments for medical assistance ».

Health Minister Roberto Speranza heard President Magi by telephone after what had happened, expressing “solidarity as well as gratitude for the daily work done to protect the right to health”. Solidarity also on the part of the president of the Lazio Region Nicola Zingaretti: «A doctor must fight diseases not transmit them and whoever has no faith in science and medicine cannot be a doctor. Solidarity with all healthcare personnel and doctors today challenged by no vax “.

An episode “unacceptable, and intolerable in time and manner”, according to the president of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Medical Orders, Filippo Anelli, for which “the Orders are subsidiary bodies of the State and have the duty and the obligation to implement the rules established by law – he explains -. Without prejudice to the disciplinary and judicial implications of some behaviors such as those seen today, the Orders will immediately initiate the procedure to detect unvaccinated doctors. The suspensions, with this new rule that brings the responsibilities back to the Orders, will arrive in a few days ».



«I’m sorry – Magi adds – as a doctor and president of doctors to attend these manifestations of degeneration of the category. In recent months I have always sought dialogue with those who do not think like me. However, I believe that the situation is getting out of hand a bit for everyone. I continue to ask and hope for action that will protect the health of all citizens in this serious moment of pandemic. Although embittered by what happened this morning, I reiterate that the Order of Rome is, and remains open to listen to the requests of all its members, without exception ».