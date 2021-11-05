Medicina della Cattolica turns 60: a delegation from the Cremona and Piacenza Campus in Rome

ROME – The Rome Faculty of Medicine of the Catholic University has turned sixty. To celebrate this important milestone, Pope francesco he celebrated a mass which was also attended by a delegation from the Cremona and Piacenza campuses made up of the principals Anna Maria Fellegara And Marco Trevisan, by the rector’s delegate for the coordination of the university’s internationalization projects Pier Sandro Cocconcelli and from Mauro Balordi, director of the Piacenza and Cremona campuses.

THE VOCATION OF THE UNIVERSITY. Last July, a few days after his resignation from the Gemelli Polyclinic, where he had been hospitalized for colon surgery, Pope francesco he recalled in a letter to the rector Franco Anelli 100 years since the foundation of the University, whose primary vocation is “the cultural and integral promotion of the human person”. Precisely this mission, wrote the Pope, “is an expression of the heart” and “opens the doors to the future”.

THE RECTOR RINGS. Respect for the patient as a person without giving up research and technology. This is the approach that has always guided the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, born in 1961 from an intuition of father Agostino Gemelli. Sixty years commemorated this morning by Pope Francis, in the Mass presided over at the Gemelli Polyclinic. The rector of the University, Professor Franco Anelli, welcomed the Pope.