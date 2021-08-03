Medicina Gentile, that is to get to fifty years like Jennifer Lopez

A new approach to “retouching”, more delicate, conservative. Paula Tarantino, aesthetic doctor and dermatologist, is among the promoters, in Italy, of the so-called “Gentile Aesthetic Medicine”, whose genesis originates in the ability to recognize psychological discomfort and work it until it is transformed into self-acceptance. “By Medicina Gentile, we mean a medicine that does not alter the physiognomy of a person,” explained the doctor, a teacher at the Federico II University of Naples and at the Sapienza University of Rome.

«Aging is something that, psychologically, we must be able to accept. What can be done is to try to prevent and improve the signs of a while, without altering the individual characteristics of a face. Therefore,” he continued, “It is so important to make a first visit. I, in the clinic, have the support of a psychologist to help me understand if my patient is in balance or not. Unfortunately, the media have altered the aesthetic perception of large sections of the population: there is no certain way to ascertain photo editing, and this leads several subjects to believe that perfection can exist. Perfection, on the other hand, is always the result of a touch-up. A girl, however beautiful, will always have some small “defect”, if we want to call it that: the upper lip less voluminous than the lower one, the chin little or too pronounced, the skin marked by discoloration. What you see online is fake. I have clients, bloggers who look wonderful on the web, who in the studio show imperfect skins», said Tarantino, explaining how Gentila Medicine is practiced in respect of the uniqueness of others. Without reservations of age or gender.

TREATMENTS FOR THE YOUNGEST

«I state that skin care, which is the most extensive organ of our body, begins with the treatment of acne, in the teenage years. Between twenty and thirty years, then, we begin to prevent skin aging. From thirty-five onwards, or in the event of significant weight loss, volumes can be touched». Each age, therefore, has its own treatment. ‘I chemical peels, substances with high acidic percentages that stimulate cell turnover, are indicated in the prevention of aging. They help to whiten the skin, give it firmness. They can be run together with the biorevitalization, injections of free hyaluronic acid that are intended to improve the hydration of the skin, restoring elasticity and tone.

The treatments, both non-invasive, should be performed by an aesthetic doctor, “a highly specialized figure, different from the plastic surgeon”. “A plastic surgeon does not necessarily have the refined eye of someone who does not have to transform the patient’s physiognomy. Therefore, the ideal is to always go to an aesthetic doctor. She can handle substances that are foreclosed to a beautician and has studied specifically to deal with practices unrelated to the operating room,” explained Tarantino.

HOW TO FIGHT THE FIRST SIGNS OF A WHILE

«After the age of thirty-five, you can start working on volumes. The most important thing is to keep the harmony of a face intact: not to change its proportions. This can be done with the Filler and with the Botulinum, the treatment most in demand by men. The doctor, however, must have consciousness in injecting hyaluronic acid. We must not distort the traits of a person, nor freeze their expressiveness with excessive use of botulinum toxin. Too dense hyaluronic acid, if put on the wrong plane, can create damage that is difficult to repair. The filler, on the other hand, should reabsorb itself, having a duration of six or nine months». It is forbidden to exceed, therefore, and for those who want something more, a facelift effect, you can resort to something else. ‘I traction wires they are a non-invasive treatment. These are polydioxion threads, the same substance used for stitches. It is a absorbable material, capable of stimulating the production of collagen in the dermis, restoring elasticity and tone».

IS THERE AN AGE FOR FILLERS?

«Kylie Jenner she began to undergo fillers and beauty treatments very early, and like her, I think, Anna Tatangelo. The result was in the loss of freshness that their age should bring with it. They are young women, but they seem to have lived by now. I recommend fillers after the age of majority. Unfortunately, however, I have fourteen-year-old patients who they present themselves in the studio with the mothers. “Either she does it or we go somewhere else,” they tell me. The web, the distortion of the image through the compulsive use of filters and photo editing has changed the psychology not only of daughters, but of mothers. It has done transgenerational damage.”

RECOGNIZE THE RETOUCHING

«Let’s start from an assumption: in the world of entertainment, it is impossible not to retouch, and those who deny it are ridiculous. To get to fifty years as Jennifer Lopez you must have made some tweaks, and you have done it right. It is impossible otherwise to maintain a skin as JLo did. The skin, over time, undergoes a natural, physiological aging». Something that touches everyone, regardless of luck or profession. «Michelle Hunziker it is a good example of beauty that has remained intact over the years. He has improved some of his aspects, without ever upsetting himself. Like her, she did Gwyneth Paltrow, which probably used hyaluronic acid-based fillers to support the skin. He did not, however, resort to surgery, nor “frozen” the upper third of the face: the forehead. It has improved without making the retouching visible, which is fundamental. A friend must look at us and find us well, rested, without understanding if and where the touch-up was done», continued Tarantino, explaining how Gabriel Garko, among men, may it be “a perfect example of conservative beauty. There was a time when it seemed they had done it wrong, with an excess on cheekbones and lips. Today, however, it is wonderful».

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PSYCHOLOGICAL FACTOR

«Medicina Gentile provides for a targeted intervention on the patient, able to understand if he can accept his individuality. Aging is a physiological process, and it is necessary before trying to enhance it that the patient is proud of her physiognomy. It happens to me that patients arrive at the clinic with a photo of themselves, modified through Instagram filters. So, the first job to do is on self-esteem: we are unique and we must accept ourselves, respecting our personality».

