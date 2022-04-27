Medicinal product withdrawn from sale | Attention if you use it it would be better to contact your doctor

The first problems encountered last month. There are several lots withdrawn voluntarily by the company. Here’s what’s going on

It was a valuable drug. And, what’s more, it is widely used. But now it could become a nightmare for many. If you have taken it, we advise you to seek immediate medical attention as the consequences could be very serious.

It is a drug widely used because it is known to have beneficial effects on hypertension. And, as we know, there are many people who suffer from hypertension and who need constant care in order not to run into further problems.

It is a problem encountered for the first time last month and that covered five batches of pills containing 90 bottles each. The drug was withdrawn because of a higher than average presence of nitrosamine.

What is it about exactly? Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including charcuterie and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities can increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels for long periods of time.

The lots withdrawn

Pfizer is voluntarily withdrawing five batches of the Accupril distributed to patients due to the presence of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, observed in recent tests above the acceptable daily dose.

Accupril is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Accupril is also indicated in the management of heart failure as an adjunct therapy when added to conventional therapy which includes diuretics and / or digitalis.

Accupril has had an established safety profile for over 30 years. The news, therefore, came like a bolt from the blue. To date, however, Pfizer is not aware of any adverse event reports that have been believed to be related to this recall.

Pfizer believes that the benefit / risk profile of the products remains positive based on currently available data. Although long-term ingestion of Nnitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased risk of cancer in humans, there is no immediate risk for patients taking this drug.

Patients currently taking the products should consult with their doctor or health care provider about alternative treatment options for them.

However, it must be said that the medicines do not concern Italy, as they were distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.