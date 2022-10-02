medicine against the ‘FIFA Virus’

Games after international commitments always leave the same question. Is it better to have footballers who come with their national team or is it preferable to be able to train for two weeks with almost the entire squad? Advantages or disadvantages, depending on how you look at it. Jagoba Arrasate already positioned himself last February on the day before a match against Sevilla: “Julen Lopetegui will think that he has not been able to train with the internationals and I that I have none”.

The case is repeated this weekend. The meringue technician Carlo Ancelotti He has not been able to count on up to fifteen footballers to properly prepare for the match against Osasuna. Against, Berriatua has had 14 days to devise a plan and emerge victorious from the Santiago Bernabéu. And if that was not enough, the red infirmary is empty (with the exception of Kike Saverio) and Arrasate will be able to dispose of all their troops, including Budimir and Abde. The Navarrese recover Aimar Oroz, while Chimy Ávila will drop out of the squad after serving a penalty after his expulsion against Getafe.

In this situation, rotations are announced from Concha Espina Avenue. Modric returned injured of its commitments to Croatia and Lucas Vázquez faces the final stretch of his muscle injury, but it won’t be on time. As if that were not enough, the rest of the internationals have returned loaded with minutes for the Nations League dispute or friendlies for the Qatar World Cup. Seven of the 15 have played more than 150 minutes during the break. In fact, the last to join Valdebebas arrived yesterday.

However, on the shore of El Sadar the two weeks have passed without setbacks. The coaching staff planned a friendly against Valladolid, which was played on the 22nd. The less usual players competed and Osasuna also beat Pucela’s men 2-0 at the El Plantío stadium. “A high number of players needed such encouragement. It was what we needed and it was a positive test”, declared the Basque at the end of the friendly.

In this context, Osasuna will seek the feat of adding a triumph that resists him. They have lost in 12 of the last 13 visits.

15 INTERNATIONALS have Madrid: Carvajal and Asensio (Esp.), Courtois and Hazard (Belgium), Mendy, Camavinga and Tchouameni (Fra.), Modric (Croatia), Alaba (Austria), Rüdiger (Germany), Lunin (Ukraine) , Militao, Vini and Rodrygo (Brazil) and Valverde (Uru.).

Osasuna has 2 INTERNATIONALS: Budimir (Croatia) and Abde (Morocco).