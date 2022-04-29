Medicine, Agneni: “Doctor must decide how to act”

“The main need is what Professor Cavicchi expressed in his book ‘The unparalleled science’, that is the replacement in the conceptual framework of medicine that is so fixed from the beginning until today – we have a conceptual framework of positivist derivation and neo-positivist, therefore who refers to experimental medicine in the 1800s – the professor, within this conceptual framework, has replaced the attention for the study of the disease with the study of the patient. This does not mean that the disease must no longer be taken into consideration, it must be studied more and more passionately, but it must be accompanied by the study of the person who suffers. This is a first strategy to try to improve the decline of our medicine, the professor also added a fourth module in this conceptual framework: the doctor who decides the practices, that is, how to act. The doctor who decides how to act is a doctor who has authority but also discretion: therefore a doctor who must refer to scientific evidence possibly studying and knowing how to choose it critically, discerning a little those that are more valid from what is not valid. . But above all a doctor who has the courage to be also discretionary in therapeutic decisions or in the decisions of the diagnostic path, because without this discretion the doctor will no longer be free, he will no longer be an intellectual profession but will be little more than a manufacturing job, that is, he is more organized according to a manufacturing company. We remember our productivity which must always be high, the execution times of the performances which must always be reduced. But how can you have a good clinical performance with very low content? Quality does not correspond to quantity. So the recovery of the singularity of the person who suffers, therefore the study of the patient and the recovery of a professional authority by the doctor according to Professor Cavicchi and in my opinion it is precisely the right way to go to try to rethink our medicine is ours profession”.