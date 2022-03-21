Medicine, Amandola awaits the reopening. “But the services of the old department will never come back”

AMANDOLA – Department of Medicine or Light Medicine in the new Amandola hospital? This is the question posed by the president of the Sibillini Health Committee, Luisa Di Venanzi, who continues to fight for the right to health services of the mountain community she represents.





More than a question, his is a conviction “based on reliable information” that he says he has acquired in the Region. «We talked about light medicine in the days of Licio Livini, former director of the vast area, and this is coming to Amandola – he says -. I wonder: why have we changed the regional administration if nothing has changed for us and Ceriscioli’s plans are being implemented? I learned of the forthcoming acquisition on loan for use by the vast area of ​​the new health facility, built at the sports field – he says – and we follow step by step what is happening regarding the long-standing question of the hospital that is dragging itself on. to the detriment of the citizens of our territory. But I do not want to enter into the merits of the dispute in progress, because I do not consider the use of the artifact to be an invalidating argument, while I believe the real use that it will go to make should be emphasized. My belief is that, in the structure that should temporarily house the Medicine ward, there will instead be a long-term care, that is an intermediate care ward, which has little to do with what was the real Amandola Medicine ward “.



For Di Venanzi, the reasons why this will happen are soon stated. “First of all, the location of this building, which is more than a km away from the radiological diagnostics, but if this handicap were overcome, the extreme need by the Fermo hospital of an” annex “, which guarantees the possibility of using beds for long-term subacute patients, which overload the Fermano reference hospital. Furthermore, I believe that the long-awaited return of the Amandola Medicine ward to its legitimate city will perhaps take place in a year and certainly not now, as they want us to believe ».





