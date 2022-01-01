«Medicine, an endless emergency» – La Nuova Sardegna Olbia

OLBIA. «A medical ward with 40 beds for a city that has 70,000 inhabitants, and which in the summer period is well over 150,000. These are alarming numbers that clearly describe the unsustainable situation that the doctors, nurses and health workers of John Paul II of Olbia are forced to endure ». The umpteenth complaint comes from the M5S regional councilor Roberto Li Gioi who has already announced an urgent question to President Solinas and the health councilor Nieddu.

«Until a few months ago, the Medicine department could count on the availability of 52 beds, in addition to another 18 beds belonging to the Mid that it shared with Cardiology and Oncology – explains Roberto Li Gioi -. Unfortunately, today, this support is no longer there and of the 52 original beds there are only forty left, because the shortage of staff, which in turn involved nurses, doctors and Oss, has forced first of all to halve the beds in the Mid , which went from 18 to 9, and then sacrificed an entire 12-bed module in the Medicine Department. In this constantly full ward a coverage of at least twenty doctors should be achieved for it to work at full capacity, instead currently there are only ten actual doctors, of which one is not operational because he has been working at the vaccination hub for a year, another is on sick leave three months, one on maternity leave, one is employed part-time and consequently does not take up service on nights and holidays, and yet another has 104 and therefore does not work nights. And on February 1st another unit will pass at reduced hours. On balance, there are therefore only 4 doctors on full-time service who work 38 hours ».

It’s still. «The public hospital of the most important city of Gallura is in serious trouble – closes Li Gioi -. The night shifts in Medicine are managed by a single doctor and Oss and nurses can also be counted on the fingers of one hand. And while we await answers, the wards close, the number of beds is halved and the citizens lose essential public health services, inexorably, piece by piece ”.