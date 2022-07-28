Medicine and a Veterinary building will be the next reforms of the University of Zaragoza

Behind the rehabilitation of the Faculty of Philosophy, Medicine and the Veterinary Clinics building and the construction of the Ceqma-Ceminem Institute They will be the most powerful actions that until 2026 contemplate the new investment plan that, endowed with 60 million euros, has been agreed this Thursday by the University of Zaragoza and the Government of Aragon.

In addition to continuing with the rehabilitation of Philosophy and Letters -to which 14.5 million will be allocated to complete the work and its equipment, and to deal with the gaps caused by the material crisis-, lThe star project will be the reform of the Faculty of Medicine, with a planned investment of 9.25 million for the development and adaptation of its first phase, informs the Government of Aragon in a press release.

The reform of the Veterinary Clinics building will also be undertaken, to enable a new headquarters for the research institutes of this campus, with a planned investment of 6.75 million euros.

The construction of the Ceqma-Ceminem Institute will be undertaken on the Río Ebro campus, to which 5,418 million will be allocated, in addition to the reform of the facilities of the Torres Quevedo building, of the School of Engineering and Architecture, budgeted at 2,628 million. The plan contemplates another 3.7 million for the transformation and reorganization of mobility in the San Francisco, Río Ebro and Veterinaria campuses.

Apart from the teaching spaces, another of the most powerful works will be the transformation of the sports courts of the San Francisco campus, with the aim of designing a new space that promotes women’s and collective sports and also fit out a professional rugby field and other multi-sport courts, for which 3.55 million euros have been set aside.

Another 4.2 million will be added to the budget for major rehabilitation, new construction or equipment improvement works for works of an urgent nature or for heritage preservation.

In this section, the rform of the ground floor of Mathematicswith a budget of over 700,000 euros, to install a new Optometry clinic and a new Data Processing Center.

Among other minor works, in Law will undertake the air conditioning of the different departments; and at the School of Engineering and Architecture, on the Río Ebro campus, performances will be held in the Torres Quevedo assembly hall and in the Tomas Pollán hall.

There will also be items to continue renovating the windows of the Faculty of Economics and Business, and adapt the electrical installation in the Science and Physics, as well as to replace the boilers of the Higher Polytechnic School of Huesca. The new investment plan also includes 5.2 million for improvement works and equipment to promote research, development and innovation.

The vast majority of funding in this section will be devoted to the acquisition of scientific-technical equipment for research groups, including computer equipment for humanistic and social areas, as well as other needs of the General Research Support Service, Veterinary Sciences, Social and the Polytechnic of Huesca.

On the other hand, the Joint Commission Government of Aragon-University of Zaragoza hThe proposal for actions for financing linked to the achievement of objectives for an Open, Green and Friendly University has also been approved today.

This first year, priority will be given to works of an energy nature to improve the efficiency of the installations and try to lower the bill through the installation of photovoltaic panels on roofs and improvement of envelopes and roofs of Geological, Mathematics, Law, Veterinary, Social, as well as in the Huesca Sports Center and in the Torres Quevedo buildings, of the EINA, and Lorenzo Normante, of the School of Economics and Business. The million euros planned annually will be allocated to this.