Medicine and Astronomy, courses for people over 55 years old offered by public universities

VALENCIA (EP). The five Valencian public universities promote training activities aimed at people over 55 years of age during the 2022 financial year, with the aim of bringing university academic knowledge closer to other sectors of the population and integrating them into university life. The offer ranges from languages ​​to Basic Medicine, through sports, Astronomy and Classical Music.

With these activities, the University expands its training commitment both to people who have never been able to access higher education, and who now find the opportunity to complement their training, as well as to people who already have a university degree and want to relive the experience academic, as explained by the Generalitat in a statement.

The Regional Minister of Innovation, Universities, Digital Society Science, Josephine Goodhas highlighted the importance of “opening universities to the population over 55 years of age, because going to university no longer has an age”.

“There are more and more people who at a certain age approach universities, because they want to continue being close to knowledge and maintain the enthusiasm to continue learning,” said the minister. For this reason, the Consell maintains its training program for the elderly in the five Valencian public universities, with this firm commitment each year to reach a larger population and bring knowledge closer to the citizenry,” Bueno said.

The Generalitat finances each of the five Valencian public universities with 24,000 euros. The training offer has been adapted to the needs and demands of this group. In addition, an intergenerational meeting place is created where students share a cultural experience through different subjects taught by university professors and complemented with different sociocultural activities.

University of Alicante

The UA offers a Senior Diploma, which interested people can take from October to June, designed by university professors. The complete program consists of 72 credits, which is equivalent to 720 teaching hours. Each person must enroll in at least one subject per course.

Among the subjects offered are: ‘Basic Medicine, Health and Quality of Life’, ‘Train your brain by learning Arabic or ‘Learn Arabic by training your brain’, ‘Italian for beginners’, ‘Understand and enjoy classical music’, ‘ Writing for beginners’, ‘History of the Crown of Aragon’, ‘English through cinema and television’, ‘Astronomy: A vision of the universe’ or ‘Tradition and change in the mountains of Alicante’.

Jaume I University

The UJI offers the title of ‘Senior Graduate’ which consists of 120 academic credits distributed over three years, in addition, upon completion, students can take one of the Senior Postgraduate courses that are offered biannually.

Miguel Hernandez University of Elche

The UMH offers the ‘Experience University Classrooms’ programme, which offers five online courses and 37 face-to-face courses lasting 15 hours each.

In addition, the activities are complemented by a journalistic writing workshop, a radio workshop, a reading workshop and a last workshop on social and artistic skills.

Polytechnic University of Valencia

The UPV Senior University has developed a training program made up of a Senior Diploma, Senior Courses and Monographic Courses that are taught at the three UPV campuses: Vera, Alcoy and Gandia.

The activities are complemented by conferences, conferences and workshops, senior student exchange activities with other Spanish or foreign universities; as well as the Senior and Sports program, in order to bring healthy physical practice closer.

University of Valencia

The UV’s La Nau Gran program offers an educational offer made up of nine itineraries, two cycles of Alts Estudis, monographic courses, conferences, visits and academic exchanges that take place on the Blasco Ibáñez, Tarongers and Burjassot campuses.

On the other hand, the International Center of Gandia, of the UV, carries out training activities through the Unimajors program, aimed at people over 50 years of age, through a Humanities and Social Sciences itinerary, with a total of 600 hours distributed in three courses academic courses of 200 hours each, with the possibility of continuing a second cycle and a Permanent Seminar.