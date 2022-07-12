Medicine and Biomedicine, the most requested degrees at UVA with 1,954 and 495 requests

THE NORTH Valladolid Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 1:35 p.m.



The University of Valladolid has released the first list of admitted new students who wish to access any of the undergraduate degrees and double degree programs offered by the UVa for the next academic year 2022-2023. The enrollment period for these first admitted students begins today and will last until July 15. All those who have been admitted must register within the corresponding period, since if they do not they will lose their place and it will be offered again to those students who remain on the waiting list and who have requested a place in the pre-registration process. . Subsequently, new lists of those admitted will be published, two more (July 22 and September 5).

A total of 10,310 students have submitted their application to study as their first option at the University of Valladolid. This represents an increase of 44 students compared to last year (0.4%). In this first list, 6,895 students have been admitted, a figure higher than the available places (5,119). «This is due to the fact that experience shows that of the total number of students admitted, especially in Health Sciences degrees, fewer students are enrolled than those admitted, since these usually carry out the pre-registration in all the universities of Spain, but they only formalize the enrollment in one. With this practice, it is possible to complete the number of places as soon as possible, ”says the UVA.

Like last year, the number of students requesting the Bachelor of Medicine studies stands out (1,954 in first option for 180 places), so that in this career there is a waiting list of 5,302 students.

The second most popular degree at the UVa is the Degree in Biomedicine and Advanced Therapies. In this case, the applications presented in the first option amount to 495 and 84 students have been admitted. Waiting for some of these students to resign, there are another 1,247, who aspire to achieve one of the 40 places that are offered for the Degree in Biomedicine and Advanced Therapies.

In terms of demand, it is followed by the Valladolid Degree in Nursing, with 442 first-choice applications and 248 admitted; the Soria Degree in Nursing with 127 admitted and 375 first-choice applications, and the Degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences with 342 applications and 80 admitted.

International relations



Another of the studies that also enjoys good acceptance is the new degree that the UVa will implement next year, International Relations, with 97 applications. Double degrees (official double degree programs) are also in high demand among students. Of the 16 programs offered by the University of Valladolid on its four campuses, all are complete, except for the Official Double Degree Program for the Degree in Business Administration and Management and the Degree in Labor Relations and Human Resources.

There are still places available in some University degrees because they have not covered all the places offered, which allows some of the people who have made pre-registration and pass the EBAU in the extraordinary call to access them.

The highest note, 13.6



In terms of qualifications, the highest cut-off mark is taken by the official double degree program in Physics and Mathematics, with 13,600 (out of 14).

In recognition of the excellence of the students who have taken the Ebau at the University of Valladolid in June, prizes have been created for the 100 best grades obtained in the compulsory phase of the entrance exam, provided that the student enroll in the UVa. The information will be posted on the web https://www.uva.es/export/sites/uva/