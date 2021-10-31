Medicine and design, “Addendo” clinical project nominated for the “Compasso d’oro”

Gela. The Addendo dental clinics project, a brand founded in Sicily by Dr. Carmelo Scicolone, received the Compasso d’Oro nomination and was included in the Adi Design Index 2021, which opened its doors in Milan within the Compasso d’Oro Museum, on October 27, and then moved to Rome on November 18. Every year, Adi (Association for Industrial Design) identifies the best Italian design, selecting all those projects that promote companies in the area through design, research and innovation. The products selected in the Adi Design Index are in fact the nominations for the Compasso d’Oro, the most authoritative award in the field of international design, founded in 1954 by Giò Ponti. It is the first time in the history of the award that a health facility has been selected to receive the award. The project of the Addendo brand, for the aspects of design, strategy, communication and art direction, is led by Vincenzo Castellana, architect, designer and teacher who has been working for decades in the brand innovation sector. “In this project, we took important steps, we went to Milan, also discussing with the Bocconi experts – explains Castellana – the name of the Addendo brand plays on the mathematical concept, as the sum of values, between patient and doctor, which accompany each other. in a single path and also for this reason the choice of “we treat different values”.

