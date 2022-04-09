Medicine and its good manners

It is clear that having good ways of relationships between people or respectful manners between us enriches the particular name of one or the title of the job that we have or develop. There are as many jobs in the world as there are inhabitants of the planet and among them is the function of dedicating oneself to healing or caring for the health of people, who can be satisfied by the work of a doctor if he manages to solve the problems presented or communicates with respect with his patients.

In one of the countries in which the number of patients with covid has increased, the USA, there is information in which attention is drawn to the form of communication used by doctors to treat their patients. From one of the States that has a large number of infected and deaths from the virus, unfortunate information is born that says that many women denounce that they are ignored and misunderstood during medical consultations. Giving itself an outstanding common aspect related to this problem, which is that health professionals disqualify the symptoms of women and patients of color.

Every human being is equal and deserves treatment similar to that of the rest without differences due to their skin color, thoughts or ideas, so the way in which they are evaluated or responded to is adhered to without limiting only the medical field, This being very important because of the contact that is given in a trusting way with the most important thing for everyone, which is health.

It is essential to communicate well with the patient by doctors, it needs to work well for the benefit of the health of those who consult. The mistreatment of women and even more so with black people is painful in a country with a long racist tradition but which made headlines this week with the appointment of a first black woman to the Supreme Court of that country. There are still several cultural barriers that need to be broken down. ,

A job that falls into the category of being in what is different from others is medicine. A science that allows to prevent and cure the diseases of the human body and that as patients in the world there is the same number of diseases or health problems that a doctor must attend to well. You should receive your degree not only by handling the knowledge received well, but also by communicating effectively with your patients.

Improve communication

Knowing the importance of good treatment that every patient deserves in his professional life, which should not be used not only to learn but to offer a good service, leaving his medical degree standing well, truly concerned about the health of his patient.

In the world we all deserve health to continue living well on a planet that must already overcome racism, homophobia and all kinds of discrimination for any superficial aspect that does not build but destroys possibilities of labor or academic relationships of any type of collective human task . This is not limited only to medicine, the only job that you need to have doctors with wisdom, but above all the human touch and a good level of emotional intelligence that allows you to treat more people for the effective bond that you will achieve to prescribe or medicate correctly. . Consultation is the key and assertive communication is essential and even more so with women of color.