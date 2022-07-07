Medicine and Judaism

Jewish Link – The devotion of the Jews to the medical profession is proverbial. The same thing is celebrated everywhere —there is nothing more typical than a Jewish mother happy for her son who graduates as a doctor—, they make jokes about it.

But how did it come to that? At what point did we Jews begin to stand out in the world of medicine?

You may also be interested

Irving Gatell explains to us the historical conjunctures that, during the Age Halfcaused the Jews to become accustomed to being polyglots devoted to the translation of all kinds of books and the impact that this had on the development of Jewish medicine.

On the other hand, it also explains how our concepts of studying and treating diseases evolved.

With these data, it is easier for us to understand why it was relatively logical that from the ranks of the Judaism Distinguished doctors appeared who made remarkable contributions to all humanity – the vaccine against poliodeveloped by salckwould be just one example.

Judaism and medicine is a long love story starring a people who, in an effort to heal their own wounds, discovered their vocation to heal the wounds of the whole world.

Reproduction authorized with the following mention: ©EnlaceJudío

Related