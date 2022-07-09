Medicine and Nursing, the degrees with the highest marks in the first admission cut of the UCO

The Andalusian Health Service is currently looking for doctors and nurses to fill vacancies in the summer. More than 300 foreign doctors already work in rural areas, and the risks of a notable retirement of current professionals in both branches widen a labor gap that has become the dark funnel of another reality: the unstoppable fashion among pre-university students to bet on Medicine and Nursing course after course and with a pandemic that has further consolidated this trend.

Faced with the deficit of toilets, the first cut-off marks to access the University of Córdoba in the 2022/2023 academic year place Medicine and Nursing as the degrees with the highest mark of the 53 degrees and double degrees offered by the academic institution that turns 50.

The second of the qualifications has also gone from fourth position in this first filter -there are three more until the final one on the 28th- to second with almost a tenth and a half more.

In Córdoba there are 130 places available to be doctors and 126 to study Nursing. And that this year 50 places more than the first have been enabled both in the University of Jaén and in that of Almería due to the saturation of the entire region.

The official data of this first cut to which ABC has had access may vary in the next three weeks. The UCO has received six thousand applications for some four thousand available places. The first notes were posted yesterday by the Single Andalusian University District.

Highest notes, Covid model



Depending on the first results, the students are reserving a place or simply consolidating their requests for a second round that will arrive on the 14th. A third on the 21st and the final one on the 28th. That is when the threshold for entering the the long-awaited degree for thousands and thousands of young people.

Among the ten with the highest score, seven of them have slightly increased their score compared to that obtained last year at the same time. The list is very similar, only French Translation and Interpretation comes out of that club of the most demanding (or most demanded for good grades), which last year reached 13,145 and this time it has remained at 10,272 -perhaps the Lomloe’s gray future for this language at primary levels has disturbed many expectations.

Those responsible for educational policy and management in Andalusia have already warned that this recent Selectivity would follow the Covid model of the previous two, that is, more flexible. This has resulted in good grades in general – the PEvAU was approved by 97.1% of the applicants in the June call.

ranking

13,452

medicine at the top Medicine repeats as the degree with the highest score. A tonic that is repeated. It has 130 places

The most direct consequence is that the cut-off mark is raised by many degrees because those who bid for them arrive with more credentials. Seven races require an outstanding to enter the UCO, and another six more, a remarkable more than high, taking into account the proportions of the maximum note of 14.

Biotechnology comes to Córdoba for the first time this year and faith that it has obtained an almost overwhelming response, it is the fifth degree with the highest cut-off mark in the first admission: 12,631. It will have 50 seats and corresponds to the prominence that this science assumes today in many areas of research.

The program that the UCO has opted for derives from agri-food and industrial research and another more biosanitary branch. It will not be for lack of references in Córdoba, such as the case of the Maimónides Institute of Biomedicine (Imibic), which is consolidating itself as a great stiletto in its field at the national level.

The clearest reading of the analysis of the figures that appear in the table that accompanies this information is that the biomedical branch takes the cake in the demand for studies at the University of Córdoba, which, moreover, has in that table of disciplines one of its large figureheads together with the agri-food branch.

Seven of the ten degrees with the highest cut-off mark are biosanitary. Medicine is the first (13,452), Nursing has risen to second place (12,820), Biochemistry is once again among the most demanding to access (12,788), Veterinary is the fourth with the highest score (12,675) and Biotechnology is placed in his first year in fifth place (12,631).

Physiotherapy, more places and more grade



Physiotherapy presented the other novelty of the academic offer for next year since the University of Córdoba had closed an agreement with the private center Fisidec, which teaches this degree in Cabro, to assign its students (as in the case of the Sacred Heart in Teaching ). Eighty places that added up to the 45 typical of the academic institution. These 45 places have left a threshold of 12,539, the sixth highest degree, while the same studies in Cabra will be accessible with 9,966.

For its part, Psychology continues to rise with a grade of 11,860, more than the previous course and behind Physics, which rises to 12,503 and closes the quota of degrees that require an outstanding grade. The first ten positions are completed by the double degree of History and History of Art with 11,648 for its 20 available places, and another recurring degree, which is Primary Education (Bilingual Itinerary) plus English, with 11,457.