Medicine and Pharmacy, in the night of research

Two green spaces, the Abelardo Sánchez Park and the Castilla-La Mancha Botanical Garden, are the settings chosen to celebrate this Friday, September 30, a night dedicated to research and its creators, an initiative of the University of Castilla-La Mancha. La Mancha, which has the support of the Albacete City Council.

The UCLM, in collaboration with the Albacete City Council, has organized the European Night of Researchers next Friday, September 30, starting at 5:00 p.m.

⚠️ Two activities for adults and children to bring science closer to Albacete society through workshops and scientific demonstrations and a play.

🚸 More than 60 researchers from the Albacete Campus, from practically all branches of knowledge and centers and faculties.

On Friday, September 30, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Abelardo Sánchez Park and from 8 p.m. in the CLM Botanical Garden. Do I have to sign up? It is not necessary to sign up for the activities in the Park, but it is necessary to attend the play in the Botanical Garden. In this case, a form must be filled out. It will be accessible by invitation until 19:45. At that time, free access will be allowed and seats that may be free will be occupied.

It is not necessary to sign up for the activities in the Park, but it is necessary to attend the play in the Botanical Garden. In this case, a form must be filled out. It will be accessible by invitation until 19:45. At that time, free access will be allowed and seats that may be free will be occupied. How much? Access to all activities is free and free.

“We will bring science to the heart of the city”

The coordinator of the Scientific Dissemination Unit of the University of Castilla-La Mancha, Alberto Nájera, has stressed that with this activity “we will take science to the heart of the city” in a day that will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Abelardo Park Sánchez, where until 7:30 p.m., 13 interactive workshops will be held, especially aimed at families, and experiments and talks will also be presented at stands that will be installed by the different faculties and research centers of the Albacete campus.

The Councilor for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Laura Avellaneda, highlighted the importance of “our University not staying on campus, and that citizens have the opportunity to find out what is being researched in the city”. “That science approaches citizens in a pleasant way is important, because when work is known, it is respected.”

Laura Avellaneda spoke in this way during the presentation of these activities, together with the Vice-Rector for Research, Antonio Mas, and the coordinator of the Scientific Dissemination Unit of the University of Castilla-La Mancha.

At the end of this activity, at 8:00 p.m., with free admission, in the Botanical Garden of Castilla-La Mancha, the play «UCLM scientists: past, present and future«, a work starring scientists from the University of Castilla-La Mancha, put into the role of scientists from the past and present. This scientific theater is starred by five researchers of the present, who will go from the past and travel to the future, interpreting the lives of different scientists. It is specially designed for children, Primary Education.

The scientists of the past that appear in the work are: Hypatia of Alexandria, Ada Lovelace, Marie Curie, Rosalind Franklin and Hedy Lamarr; while those of the present are professors from the University of Castilla-La Mancha, who interpret them and after the play they engage in a dialogue with the public (Edelmira Valero Ruiz, Elena María Navarro Martínez. Lucía Isabel Castro Vázquez, Rocío Ballesteros González and María del Rocio Fernandez Santos).

workshops

The workshops that will be held in the Abelardo Sánchez Park are the following:

measuring the invisible Regional Center for Biomedical Research

Are you a happy family? Faculty of Economic and Business Sciences of Albacete Intellectual Capital Research Group ICRG (Observatory of Intangibles and Quality of Life)

Have fun and learn science Faculty of Education of Albacete. Research Group on Botany, Ethnobiology and Education

wit it ETS Industrial Engineers

The weather moves us Higher Technical School of Agricultural and Forestry Engineers and Biotechnology Faculty of Economics and Business

Slow Life: Art and Literature Faculty of Humanities Interdisciplinary Research Group of Literature and Art «LyA»

Artificial intelligence everywhere Higher School of Computer Engineering of Albacete Computing Research Institute of Albacete Research Group on Intelligent Systems and Data Mining

Milks, ferments and plants Regional Development Institute. Food Quality Group

experiment and learn Faculty of Pharmacy of Albacete

energy forever Renewable Energy Research Institute

The heart and the salt of life Faculty of Medicine of Albacete

better as a team Faculty of Labor Relations and Human Resources of Albacete

“You are in the bones” Faculty of Pharmacy of Albacete



A great science outreach event

The vice-rector explained that this Researchers’ Night is a great scientific outreach event that is made possible thanks to the union of the Group 9 of Universities (G-9), which have obtained funding from the European Commission for its celebration. The University of Castilla-La Mancha, which has been part of this consortium since 2020, has already held this science outreach night on the Ciudad Real campus in 2020, virtually due to the pandemic; in 2021, it was already done in person in Toledo, and this year Albacete will be the city that hosts it.

This night is celebrated in more than 370 cities in Europe, as Antonio Mas has highlighted, with the support of the European Commission under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions, to promote scientific careers in Europe.