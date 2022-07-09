Medicine as a political weapon

As a result of the information that Iván Márquez is in a hospital in Caracas, it is recalled that medical care has become an important means of political action, which often goes unnoticed.

It is especially evident in Cuba, where medicine is the “secret weapon” of the revolution. Cubans have always boasted about their medicine. Although not everyone is convinced of this, they affirm that they are the discoverers of a vaccine against lung cancer, that they can treat vitiligo, that they are the leaders in orthopedics and physiotherapy, of the cure for alcoholism and obesity, among others. many things.

After the fall of socialism and as a consequence of the US blockade, Cuba opted for medicine to “export the revolution”. He sent medical brigades to many countries, especially to some marginalized regions. One of the first projects was called “miracle operation”, to operate cataracts on low-income people, who could not access this surgical intervention in their countries.

This modality was extended to other specialties. It is known that in a short time the best client was Venezuela, being the first step for its Cubanization. Medical brigades were also sent to various countries amid protests from local associations. In addition, they were present to help in the midst of earthquakes and hurricanes.

However, medical care was extended to other sectors. Several Latin American heads of state have traveled to Cuba for different ailments. Hugo Chávez, throughout his illness, remained in Cuba. It was the opportunity for them, after a careful analysis, to recommend that he choose Maduro as his successor. Evo Morales, Daniel Ortega, Rafael Correa and Manuel Zelaya, and who knows what others, have been patients of Cuban medicine.

Not a few illustrious Colombians have been treated in Cuba, under very favorable conditions. Those on the right become friends of Cuba and those on the left, unconditional. An abiding gratitude remains.

But the action also extends to other areas. During the negotiations with the ELN, in the governments of Pastrana and Uribe, several militants of that group and of the FARC received medical attention in Cuba. One of the five members of Coce even died in Havana due to a chronic illness. The Government of Colombia was discreetly informed of everything.

This is not to mention the Latin American School of Medical Sciences in Havana, founded by Castro in 1999 and in which there are students from 125 countries who receive full scholarships from the Government of Cuba.

The candidates are selected by the Cuban embassies in different countries. Colombians, from the beginning, have been the most benefited. After studying, among other subjects, Marxism-Leninism, they return to the country as unconditional lovers and followers of the Cuban revolution.

It is well known that our president-elect is also a client of Cuban medicine and that recently he underwent surgery in Havana. Surely, he realized that in Colombia getting an appointment with a specialist was more difficult than paying the property tax in Bogotá and that, many times, when they finally did, the patient had already died.