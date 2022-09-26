Medicine asks for access without a prescription to the gestagen pill

Lorenzo Armenteros, Neus Caelles, María Blasco and Eduardo Satué.

Community Pharmacy and Family Medicine have come together on World Contraception Day to ask the Ministry of Health to release the access to the progestin-only contraceptive pill. By removing the obligation to obtain a medical prescription to acquire the medicine, as highlighted by the Spanish Society of Family and Community Pharmacy (Sefac), the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen) and the Spanish Society of General Practitioners and Family (SEMG), access is improved and as a consequence the adherence to treatmentsomething “key” for this drug to be effective.

“It has been a work of several months where societies have decided to take a step forward to improve access to contraception”, explains Eduardo Satué, coordinator of the position document and vice president of Sefac, who assures that “this is not a whim”but it comes from an exempt analysis.

“Current access is broad, but needs to continue to improve. It is necessary because there is a high percentage of unplanned pregnancies. It is safe because there are drugs with a high degree of reliability and hardly any side effects. Forks effective because they prevent pregnancy in a very effective way if it is taken immediately and promptly, which is why we want a prescription not to be requested”, Satué details.

In addition, for experts, contraception does not have to be seen as a health problem. “We must stop considering it as a pathology, it’s just a woman’s right so you can decide when and how to have children. We must strengthen it from societies and health authorities. We want gestagen-only medicines without a prescription to be reclassified”, claims the vice president of Sefac.



Minimize access barriers to improve their effectiveness

For María Blasco, coordinator of the Semergen Women’s Care group, women are the sole owners of their sexual and reproductive health. “It is the only one who should make the decision, yes, always well informed by us. One in four was at risk of having an unwanted pregnancy and in Spain in 2020 there were more than 8,000 unwanted interruptions”, highlights the doctor.

In this sense, Blasco considers that Spanish health has to “minimize” barriers to access. “These do not make sense once the woman has made the decision. There are many who do not come freely to the pharmacy to be able to buy the contraceptive they have decided on. We are talking about the second contraceptive method in Spain”, claims Blasco, who also recalls that this favors the most vulnerable women.

“With this measure we generate an important social advance and we can reduce the figures of failure of the effectiveness of contraceptives. In this way we increase the continuity of treatments and improve access”, details the doctor.



safe drugs

For its part, from the Sefac they have also wanted to highlight the “safety” of the drug and the work that pharmacists can “assume”. “They are safe and effective drugs, but this they depend on taking the drug every day. Therefore, it is very important that there is easy access. You have to think that accessing the medical service requires making an appointment to get a prescription. This it is not a health problem and it shouldn’t be necessary”, claims Neus Caelles, a member of the Sefac Women’s Health group.

In this sense, the pharmaceutical company adds that the drug’s safety profile does not require it to be supervised by a doctor. “There are countries like England where it is already being given without a prescription in pharmacies. The goal is to have fewer unplanned pregnancies and for that access is essential. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) supports this,” explains Caelles.

According to the specialist, the gestagen-only contraceptive pill has a “very high security profile and the side effects are very mild.” In addition, Caelles recalls that in Spain we have a very extensive network of pharmacies with trained professionals who had already taken on this challenge of dispensing contraception without a prescription. “The emergency pill has been assumed since 2011. They are a professional trained in the medicine and they have organizations that guarantee continuous training. Pharmacists can assume the dispensing of this pill perfectly “.

For his part, Lorenzo Armenteros, coordinator of the SEMG Women’s Health Group, wanted to highlight that with the joint document “open a door” to a “different” assistance model. “It is a shared assistance that differs from what has been done so far. We propose the work paradigm model of the future. We put the woman as the axis and we work around her. We not only want to be at the moment of decision, but to follow up and educate it. Therefore, the collaboration of Pharmacy and Family is essential. We are key axes of public health”.