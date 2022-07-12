Medicine asks to set a deadline for student mobility

On the verge of knowing the cut-off marks for university degrees, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Lleida (UdL), Anna Casanovas, raises the need to set a time limit for the mobility of first-year students between the faculties of the State, as it assures that it exists in Catalonia. She recalled that it is common for students from outside to enroll in Medicine at the UdL who at the same time enroll in other centres. She explains that on many occasions it happens that they enter Lleida, start classes and even take their first exams, and leave when they are told that they have been accepted to another faculty.

“For example, in Zaragoza they have time until the end of November and if then they are told to enter, four students disappear and we have to reopen the list to see if new students want to come”, despite the fact that in Catalonia the movements are limited until October 15, he noted. He stressed that this situation represents a distortion both for the centers and for the students themselves and affirmed that he has already begun to raise it at the conference of deans of State Medicine. On the other hand, the Interuniversity Council of Catalonia yesterday constituted the commission for social and community commitment, which aims to “open universities to society, make them a useful and necessary agent for the citizens they serve”, indicated the Minister of Universities, Gemma Geis.

To do this, this body will promote activities and projects that link knowledge and society, will develop programs in the field of cooperation and will study proposals to promote volunteering that reinforce the social impact of the university system. In this sense, it will work on proposals for the inclusion of vulnerable people, at risk of exclusion or discrimination, it will propose actions to improve sustainability and health and measures to guarantee the free expression of gender in the university environment.