Medicine at the Paracelsus University of Salzburg, the Province of Bolzano finances up to 25 study grants – Chronicle

BOLZANO. For the next academic year 2022/23, the Province is funding up to 25 study places, ten more than last year, at the “Paracelsus” Private University of Medicine (PMU) in Salzburg. The five-year medical course in Salzburg is based on international standards and students graduate with the academic title “Dr. med. Univ.” Lessons are held, in part, in English.

The provincial councilor for health, Thomas Widmann, is satisfied with the increase in available places and explains the importance of this project: “In order to guarantee long-term medical care and at the same time allow young people to study medicine, For some years now the Province has financed study places at the Paracelsus Private University of Medicine in Salzburg “.

Applications for a place of study in Salzburg for the next winter semester can be submitted to the PMU in Salzburg by 11 April 2022. The admission test should take place in the period between 28 April and 4 May 2022. After completing the written test, the best candidates will be invited to an interview, which should take place between the end of May and mid-June 2022. The PMU in Salzburg organizes information meetings online for interested candidates respectively on Friday 11 and Friday 18 February, from 11.00 to 12.30. To participate, you must register on the University website.

After the event, experts from the Health Organization Office will explain the financing of the study places and answer the related questions. For more detailed information, interested parties can contact the PMU Paracelsus Medical Private University of Salzburg directly (e-mail: humanmedizin@pmu.ac.at).

For information on the financing of the study place, interested parties can contact the Health Organization directly (e-mail: ordinamentosanitario@provincia.bz.it). More information is available on the website of the Health Organization Office, reads a note from the Province.