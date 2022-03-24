Medicine: Cardiology Days, Fundamental Telemedicine – Lombardy

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 24 – Telemedicine, which for a long time remained not widespread and at the level of simple experimental hypotheses, has registered a real explosion of interest in the medical world during the pandemic health emergency given the limitations for patients be visited and evaluated. This is what emerged, among other things, in the conference ‘Operational Telemedicine and Robotic Surgery, necessity or luxury in an age of stress for health systems’ as part of the tenth edition of ‘The Cardiological Days’ of the Milan Malpensa Heart Center organized by Iseni Y Nervi Foundation.

“Robotic surgery, even if available for about twenty years, has not yet been able to demonstrate, contrary to its popularity, what are the real advantages and benefits for the operator and for the operated patient, compared to costs and longer times intervention – it was underlined -. The introduction and use of robotic surgery in Italy have not been planned taking into account the clinical outcomes and the evaluation of efficacy and safety; moreover, its introduction does not seem to have any connection with the quantity of services. payable “. “The principle and methodology of the strictest Health Technology Assessment does not seem to have been applied”.

The use of high technology applied to the diagnosis and treatment of the ‘new’ cardiological patient in the context of the pandemic, the outcomes of the contracted pathology and possible post-vaccination outcomes (messenger m-RNA) at the cardiovascular level was analyzed. “There are not hypothetical but real models and thanks to a pioneering vision and investments it is possible to operate telemedicine with the possibility of remote services and consultations with safety standards in the health and medical fields and which is not limited to the use of new technologies and tools “, explained Andrea Macchi, general manager of the Heart Center of the Iseni Sanità Group. (HANDLE).

