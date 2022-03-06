Medicine celebrates the conference: Women are milk!

The Faculty of Medicine of Albacete organizes, on March 7 and 11, the conference Women are milk! Aimed at all audiences, they can be followed, starting at 4 in the afternoon, by visiting the main hall or through the Internet. Within the framework of the Women’s Day events, this meeting aims to publicize biosanitary aspects of human breastfeeding and its advantages for health, the economy and the environment.

Watercolor by Rosa González.

PROGRAM

I CONFERENCE: “Woman is milk!”

7 of March

The session can be seen live through the link March 7

4:00 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. Inauguration of the conference.

4:25 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. Human milk: superfood

Moderator: Silvia Llorens Folgado. University Professor (Area of ​​Physiology) and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete of the University of Castilla-La Mancha.

Benefits of human breastfeeding: ecology, economy, equality and health for all. Sustainable Development Goals 2030

Speaker: Benedicta Cutanda Carrión, midwife. IBCLC. Leader of the implementation of the Guide to good practices for breastfeeding and president of the Breastfeeding Commission of the Integrated Care Management of Albacete

4:40 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Establishment of the Microbiota. Composition of human milk

Speaker: Rosa Master Fernandez. Pediatrician. Zone 6 Health Center.

5:30-5:50 p.m. Start of lactation. Common difficulties in human lactation and how to manage them

Speaker: Benedicta Cutanda Carrión, Midwife. IBCLC. Leader of the implementation of the Guide to good practices for breastfeeding and President of the Breastfeeding Commission of the Integrated Care Management of Albacete

5:50 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. milk bank. personalized nutrition unit

Speaker: Dr Andres Martinez Gutierrez. Neonatologist. Head of the Pediatric Service of the Albacete University Hospital Complex. Associate Professor of Health Sciences (Pediatrics) at the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete.

March 11th

This session can be followed live through the link March 11

4:00 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. ROUNDTABLE II: Interdisciplinary promotion of human breastfeeding: a gender and feminist perspective

Moderator: Dr Maria Jose Romero Rodenas. Professor of Labor Law and Social Security, Delegate of the Rector for Equality Policies at UCLM and director of the “Clara Campoamor” Chair of Gender Equality and Diversity (UCLM and Women’s Institute).

4:10 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Promotion of breastfeeding through the implementation of the Guide to Good Breastfeeding Practices Albacete

Speaker: Benedicta Cutanda Carrión, Midwife. IBCLC. Leader of the implementation of the Guide to good practices for breastfeeding and President of the Breastfeeding Commission of the Integrated Care Management of Albacete

4:20 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. «The tit and the world: human lactation in the Anthropocene»

Speaker: Dr. Ester Massó Guijarro. Full Professor – Area of ​​Moral Philosophy (Department of Philosophy I) University of Granada.

From 5:30 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. Taking care of ourselves: Breastfeeding support group “Dame Teta”: support from mother to mother.