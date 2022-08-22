medicine degree

After many comings and goings and twists and turns, the medical degree finally begins to be taught at our university. Something widely requested by some and discussed by others (few). Those who were in favor argued for many reasons, such as that it would facilitate access to these studies for many who had problems studying in other provinces, that it would increase the prestige of our University, that it would help improve healthcare medicine due to the pull exerted by the university environment, which was one more reason to insist on the inescapable need for the new hospital, which was one more reason for Jaén not to drop from the level of other provinces, since at this point only Huelva remains without this degree. Those who were against it had few arguments, the main one being that it would contribute to increasing the excess of doctors and thus the unemployment of these professionals. Now things have changed, from the excess of doctors we have gone, in a very short time, to an alarming shortage of these professionals, which is also going to increase, shortly, when mass retirements occur, the age pyramid presents us. Now we can only congratulate ourselves on the success of the University in incorporating medicine to the repertoire of degrees it offers and request maximum support for this initiative.