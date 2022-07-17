Medicine, dethroned as the most demanding career

Thirty degrees or double degrees offered by the public universities of Castilla y León require Baccalaureate and Vocational Training students to have an average grade above twelve to access their studies next year, according to the first cut-off notes of the degrees published by academic institutions and collected by the Ical Agency. They are slightly higher than last year, making it the highest cut-off grades in history to enter the University.

The new Ebau format, implemented as a result of the pandemic, where students are allowed more flexibility when answering exam questions, motivates an increase in grades. Castilla y León repeated as one of the autonomies with the highest percentage of approved, with 98.4 percent, two points more than the previous year. And that has its consequences when it comes to entering a career with a high demand for students. Not in vain, the 30 degrees with a cutoff mark above twelve are three less than last year but nine more than in 2020.

The University of Salamanca (Usal) accumulates, according to the information consulted by Ical, 17 of the careers that require a higher grade (above twelve), followed by Valladolid (UVa), with ten; León (ULE), with three, and Burgos (UBU), with none. Usal’s double degree in Biotechnology and Pharmacy has the privilege of once again leading the ranking of the highest qualifications in the Community, with a first cut-off mark of 13,661 (compared to 13,775 last year) on a maximum of 14.

Thirty races require more than a 12 to obtain a place – Photo: FS ICAL

After this there are two other double degrees in Physics and Mathematics offered by the universities of Salamanca and Valladolid, with scores of 13,640 and 13,600 respectively.

In this way, they once again overtake one of the ‘classics’ in the notes due to the high demand for admission applications and the scarcity of the number of places. This is the Medicine degree, with 13,293 at the UVa, which drops slightly compared to last year, and 13,255 at the Usal.

Now, the first registration period begins and in case there are vacant places, a new period will be opened for the following students on the waiting list.