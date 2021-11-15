Medicine: Dino Casarotto heart disease died in Padua – Veneto

(ANSA) – PADUA, NOV 15 – Professor Dino Casarotto, a cardiac surgeon who in 1991 became director of the ‘Vincenzo Gallucci’ Center of Cardiac Surgery of the Padua hospital, died in Padua at the age of 81.



Casarotto died in hospital in the night between Saturday and Sunday, he had diseases that he had been treating for some time but an infection was fatal. The surgeon was a luminary of heart surgery, and his name is also known in judicial circles: in 2003 he was arrested for corruption, accused of having implanted defective valves in patients, which caused two victims. He was convicted in the first degree, but in the appeal process he was acquitted of corruption charges for the prescription of the crime, and then acquitted of all charges: he could not have known that the valves, distributed by a Brazilian pharmaceutical company, had been marketed with fake certificates.



“He lived for his patients, he spent 12 hours a day in the hospital, on Saturdays and Sundays – says today his pupil, and director of the center in Gallucci, Gino Gerosa – for us he was a great example”. (HANDLE).

