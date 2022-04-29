Related news

“Medicine evolves and digitization is a reality”detailed Iñaki Peralta, CEO of Sanitas, during his speech at the second edition of Wake Up, Spain!, the event organized by EL ESPAÑOL, Invertia and D+I.

“At Sanitas, ever since we saw that digitization was a reality, we considered it fair to develop digital tools,” he recalled. In addition, since 2016 the company has already launched its first video consultations and “today there are already 3,300 doctors who do around a third of their day through video consultations,” he emphasized.

A tool that has been boosted during the Covid pandemic. Of course, “the patient who uses it once, becomes addicted to this type of medicine,” she stressed by way of clarifying that it continues to be used despite the fact that face-to-face consultations have already returned after the restrictions.



Iñaki Peralta, CEO of Sanitas



In addition, video consultations improve accessibility. “The most grateful customers are those with the least accessibility, such as rural Spain. Or populations where accessibility is more complicated,” Peralta stressed.

An example of this is that “many patients have access to a doctor from another autonomous community. And vice versa,” he assured. And he added: “We also have relocated doctors who attend from home. Not having to be in a specific place favors accessibility.”

In this way, digitization is a primary challenge. “We try to be spearhead. It is fair to give the best tools to those people who entrust their health to us,” said the company’s CEO.

Lastly, he underlined that digitization is not the only goal. In fact, he stressed that “the most relevant thing is that Spain leads a digital medicine hub in populations where we have a lot to contribute. In our area we are transferring new practices in Latin America. We have all our capabilities launched in Chile and Mexico.”

