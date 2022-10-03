Medicine explains what is due to its delay

Andrés Zamorano, president of the National Committee for the Prevention of Smoking (CNPT).

The legislature of the current Government of Spain begins to enter its last stage and the Comprehensive Plan for the Prevention and Control of Smoking, that Health promised to approve before the next change of Executive, remains paralyzed. It has been nine months since the scientific societies presented the allegations to the draft and these, represented through the National Committee for the Prevention of Smoking (CNPT)have started to lose the hope after recent statements by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

The leader of the Health portfolio assured this week during her visit to the Ernest Lluch Foundation, in Vilassar de Mar (Barcelona), that they are still working “on a series of modifications” in the draft of the Plan and, therefore, it has not been definitively approved. In that sense, Darias assured that he will take the Plan to the Public Health Commission when he is “in a position to be able to present it.”

Far from being an encouragement, these statements have generated the opposite effect in the medical community. “It is insulting that I say this without giving more details. She has surprised us after eight months of silence and we believe that she has lost all credibility. We have been insisting to see when it was published and, suddenly, it takes advantage of a forum to release propaganda. I don’t think it’s true, but I hope I’m wrong”, denounces Andrés Zamorano, president of the CNPT and Coordinator of the Smoking Group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG).

In addition, the doctor considers that could have given more details in that intervention or throughout the week after the reactions produced. “He could have given a deadline, but what he said is that some requirements were missing. If there was transparency, that day or the following ones, he would have said if the document is in the Treasury or in the Presidency and would have given an approximate term”.

No confidence that the Anti-Tobacco Plan will go ahead

From the organization that brings together 46 medical societies, according to its president, they have “insisted” on Health to find out what is happening with this plan and why it is “stuck in a drawer” “We have already made the allegations by all the companies and the technicians of the ministry have also worked on the draft. The Plan has already been done since December, we have nine months late”, they claim.

For all these reasons, from the CNPT they assure that they have “lost confidence in the minister” and compare their attitude with that of their predecessors. “Salvador Illa was also catapulted into Catalan politics, but he attended us twice, both in person and virtually. María Luisa Carcedo also attended us. However, Darius has never received us and we are not sure that he has had meetings with the tobacco industry”, claims Zamorano.

In this sense, from the CNPT they believe that the intentions of the minister’s political career collide with the Plan. “We consider that if her political destination is the Canary Islands it is very likely that the plan will not go ahead because the tobacco industry and tobacco have a lot of weight there. There it is a highly sensitive topic, it is cheaper, it is sold in many places and tourists buy a lot of tobacco there to take away. I think Darias won’t do anything. After eight months of silence, he speaks to say that there is little to go and I think it is a bluff.

Catalonia acts before the inaction of Health

Given the lack of initiative on the part of the Ministry of Health, the Generalitat of Catalonia has taken a step forward and has created new regulations to convert terraces, entrances and exits of schools and bus stops in “spaces smoke free”.

“We are preparing a regulation that leaves smoke-free spaces such as the entrances and exits of schools, it seems not, but there when we are waiting for the creatures we are many times smoking; the terraces,” the Minister of Health of the Government of Catalonia, Josep Maria Argimon.

Furthermore, Argimon has explained that there must be a “transition period” and that the measure responds to the stagnation in the reduction of smokers, which since 2017 it remains stable about him 23 and 24 percent of smokers over the total population.